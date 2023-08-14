Critical Libertarian Mass and the Fall of JSRN

Also in Río Negro, a social majority spoke out, from the left and the right, in favor of Javier Milei.

The feared electoral indifference and apathy mutated into a reaction. Río Negro attendance was around 70% (a figure that is lower in the vote for Deputies) and surpassed the record for the provincial election (68%).

The winner fattened his wealth with the angry vote and the rejection of the political leadership. The spontaneity of that critical mass from Rio Negro was undeniable. Little physical record exists of Milei in Río Negro. The closest thing was his support for Ariel Rivero (Primero Río Negro) for Governor in April, who achieved some 33,000 votes and 10% of voters.

Yesterday, the libertarian added just over 37%. After the recount, attention was focused on its few adherent leaders, who met last night in Villa Regina and headed by the businesswoman Lorena Villaverde, who also won in the section of Deputies, with 34%.

Milei, in campaign, passed through Bariloche once in February. For the PASO, she was able to present ballots for Deputies with the use of the borrowed Fe party.

JSRN was right when it warned that this irruption was a risk for its short ticket for the Lower House due to the presidential drag. He tried to deactivate it, but failed, not even with his judicial offensive.

The ruling party, led by the future governor Alberto Weretilneck, was the big loser. He finished fourth, with just over 9%. Their most pessimistic forecast was set between 10% and 12%. The ticket cut did not work and the starting point for October is very low. The difficult task of trying another path remains.

Additional concern falls on Bariloche in the face of the municipal certification that Governor Arabela Carreras will face in two weeks. There, the section of JSRN -with Luis Di Giácomo- did not reach 6% and is in dispute with the Left Front.

The punishment vote in favor of Milei became stronger in the popular neighborhoods and that occurred at the expense of green voters more than those of JxC and Unión por la Patria. A sample: the libertarian won in the popular neighborhood of Lavalle, in Viedma, with 50% when JSRN in the 2021 PASO was the winner with 36%. Yesterday it dropped to 10%.

The victory of Patricia Bullrich and that of Sergio Capuzzi in the internal JvC reconsiders spaces in the PRO. The domain of Juan Martín grows and Aníbal Tortoriello loses ground, who with the ARI supported Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

Justicialism, with its forced and simulated unity narrated by Martín Soria and Martín Doñate, fulfilled its basic objective. He placed second, with almost 23%. He was expectant and, for now, alters the image of the 2021 debacle.

There is the possibility that the October election could accommodate and rearrange the votes in such a way that almost nothing remains of yesterday’s results.

A certainty is that this Sunday the “anti” prevailed and the sanction of the political class more than any other citizen assessment.





