Crypta / Eschaton / Graufar – 16.07.2023, Rockhouse Bar Salzburg – Live Review

Crypt – Live

Event: July 16, 2023, Rockhouse Bar Salzburg

Bands: Crypta / Eschaton / Graufar

Origin: Brazil / Austria

Ticket: VVK: 20 € / AK: 25 €

Genre: Death / Black Metal

After their performance at the Area 53 Festival, the Brazilian black/death formation watched from Crypt for a detour to the Rockhouse Salzburg. Support was secured here from the Linz underground veterans of Eschaton and the comparatively young ones Graufarwho also made the journey from Upper Austria.

In the scorching heat, which intensified again in the vaults of the Rockhouse Bar Graufar nevertheless started in front of an already well-filled venue. Once again, the Rockhouse and the local clientele have to be commended that even the opener hardly ever has to play in front of empty ranks. You could also tell that the band had fun playing in front of so many people and this spark spread to the audience, who really enjoyed the dark show.

The second bands of the evening were the Linzer von Eschaton, who by their own admission have been up to mischief in the local scene for 25 years, but have never played in Salzburg before. Then it was high time and it almost gave the impression that the audience had been waiting for it. Many a headliner would green with envy if this really great atmosphere, which was not conducive to the temperatures in the interior, but nevertheless heated up the event massively. Here one can definitely speak of a successful Salzburg premiere. Which brings us to the main attraction of the evening. At Cryptwho shortly before had been on the big stage in Leoben and on a promotional tour for their upcoming album Shades Of Sorrow the Rockhouse was really full to bursting. And the four ladies set off fireworks that you don’t see every day. Despite the relatively minimal use of light or fog effects, the band engrossed the space with their mere presence. In this way you definitely make people curious about what new material is coming your way in the near future. The conclusion of the evening reads almost like copy paste from other Rockhouse reports. No points of criticism – well organized, good sound, great bands, great audience. Five stars for this, even if the temperatures made the event a little more uncomfortable than it should have been. Still, it’s great cinema and we’ll probably be able to welcome us back to the Rockhouse Bar in the future.

