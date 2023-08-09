Home » Cuban Actress Larisa Vega Celebrates 60th Birthday Surrounded by Family and Achievements
Cuban Actress Larisa Vega Celebrates 60th Birthday Surrounded by Family and Achievements

Cuban Actress Larisa Vega Celebrates 60th Birthday Surrounded by Family and Achievements

Cuban actress Larisa Vega celebrates her 60th birthday on August 8. Vega, who now lives happily in Florida with her family, including her daughter and three grandchildren, reflects on her successful career in Cuban television, film, and theater. Known for her roles in over twenty television programs, including popular soap operas like “For next year” and “Oh, Havana!”, Larisa Vega has left a lasting impression on the industry. On the big screen, she starred in films such as “time to love”, “Amanda’s Prophecies”, and “Long live Cuba”. Recently, Vega was part of the cast of “Planted”, a film directed by Lilo Vilaplana, where she portrayed a character deeply affected by the stories of political prisoners. The film received high praise from the public and won the Knight Made in MIA to Feature Films award. Vega, who originally pursued classical ballet as a child, expressed her gratitude for her fulfilling life in Florida, stating that she has achieved what she never could have accomplished in Cuban television or cinema. As Larisa Vega turns 60, she celebrates the milestone alongside her loved ones. Happy birthday, Larisa Vega!

