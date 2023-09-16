Cuban Singer Gardi Vázquez Suárez Makes a Comeback in Miami After Seven-Year Hiatus

Cuban singer Gardi Vázquez Suárez, known for his popular music in the early 2000s, is making a comeback in Miami after being away from the stage for more than seven years. In an interview with CubitaNow, Gardi shared the personal reasons behind his hiatus. He revealed that he took a break from his career to take care of his ill father, who eventually passed away. Following that, his mother also faced health issues, leading to his decision to prioritize his family.

During his time away, Gardi experienced a range of emotions, including sadness and doubt about his ability to return to the music industry. However, his children’s interest in music and the support from his fans motivated him to make a comeback. Unfortunately, just as he was ready to resume his career, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing further delays.

In 2021, Gardi and his family relocated to Miami, where he signed a contract with a distribution house. He believes it is time to tell a new story with new sounds while still staying true to his audience. Gardi acknowledges the need to adapt to the demands of the music industry while maintaining his connection with his loyal fans and attracting new ones.

To celebrate his 20-year artistic career, Gardi will be performing a concert at Desafinados, a popular venue for Cuban artists. The concert is scheduled for Friday, September 15, at 10:30 PM. This concert marks Gardi’s return to the stage and an opportunity for fans to witness his talent once again.

Gardi’s journey is a testament to the power of family support and the resilience of an artist who never lost faith in his ability to make a comeback. With his return to the music scene, Gardi hopes to continue his successful career while embracing the changes in the industry.