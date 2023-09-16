Tampa Bay Rays Dominate Baltimore Orioles, Secure Top Spot in AL East Division

Tampa Bay Rays Defeat Baltimore Orioles 7-1 and Close in on Top Spot in AL East Division

BALTIMORE — The Tampa Bay Rays continued their impressive run, defeating the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 on Friday. Zach Eflin, along with two relievers, combined for a dominant two-hit performance to secure the victory. Brandon Lowe and Colombian sensation Harold Ramírez provided offensive firepower with their home runs.

The Rays have been on a scorching streak, winning nine of their last 11 games and 18 of their last 24. In just six days, they managed to erase a four-game deficit and close in on the top spot of the American League East Division. Their back-to-back wins against the Orioles in the ongoing four-game series have played a vital role in their climb up the standings.

Heston Kjerstad, making his mark in the majors, smashed his first career home run in the sixth inning. However, it wasn’t enough to lift the Orioles from their slump as they suffered their fourth consecutive loss, matching their worst streak this season. Baltimore (91-56) still holds a narrow lead over the Rays (92-57), maintaining their position by a mere percentage point.

Zach Eflin (15-8), currently leading the American League in wins, was virtually untouchable for the first five innings, allowing only one base runner. Jack Flaherty (8-9) started for the Orioles but was pulled from the game after surrendering consecutive singles in the fifth inning.

The Rays’ lineup showcased impressive performances from several players. Yandy Díaz from Cuba had an outstanding 5-for-1 performance. Mexicans Randy Arozarena, Isaac Paredes, and Dominican Manuel Margot also contributed to the offensive onslaught. Colombian Harold Ramírez, who had a remarkable night, went 2-for-2 with one run scored and three RBIs. Venezuelan René Pinto went 1-for-4 with one run scored.

On the other side, the Orioles struggled to find offensive momentum. Venezuelan Anthony Santander went hitless with an 0-for-4 performance, while Mexican Ramón Urías managed a solitary hit, finishing 1-for-0.

With the victory, the Tampa Bay Rays are now closing in on the top spot in the AL East Division, bringing excitement and anticipation to their fan base. As the race for the postseason intensifies, both teams will be looking to make their mark in the remaining games of the season.

