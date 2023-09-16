Rains cause new damage to the Bogotá – Villavicencio road – news

In Villavicencio, alias ‘Sobrino’ or ‘Crab’, the alleged leader of the financial component of the criminal group Renacer ERPAC (Popular Revolutionary Anti-Subversive Army of Colombia), was captured.

The authorities managed to locate this subject on a public street in the Bosques de Abajam neighborhood of the capital of Metense, where they notified him of his arrest warrant issued by the Promiscuous Municipal Court of Puerto Lleras – Meta, for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime aggravated for of drug trafficking and manufacture, trafficking and possession of firearms or ammunition, aggravated homicide and attempted extortion.

According to Intelligence reports, alias ‘Sobrino’ or ‘Crab’ has more than a year and three months in the service of this criminal organization under the command of alias ‘Andresito’ or ‘La firma’, the driving force behind this structure. illegal, and who is currently being held in the Palmira prison, Valle del Cauca.

‘Sobrino’, carried out his criminal activities as the financial leader of the structure, with interference in the department of Meta, Guaviare and Vichada, in charge of receiving illicit money resulting from the control of drug trafficking routes in the urban and rural areas of the municipalities of Villavicencio, Puerto López and Puerto Gaitan.

Criminal record of alias “Nephew”

Given the development of the investigations against this subject, it was learned that, apparently, he would be the coordinator and/or planner of four homicide cases, registered in the department of Meta, as follows:

° Homicide of Camilo Andrés Garavito Agudelo, registered in the municipality of Puerto Gaitán, on September 28, 2022, for territorial control of drug trafficking.

° Murder of three people in the rural area of ​​Puerto Gaitán, who were traveling in a public service bus and forced to get off; a fact recorded on March 14 of this year, apparently due to a territorial dispute with the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia.

The captured subject was left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office No. 110 DECOC of Villavicencio, where he must respond to the events described, and his legal and criminal situation will be defined.

The capture of this subject materialized during the execution of operation ‘Jupiter’ in which the National Police participated through the Criminal Investigation Section, the GOES (Special Operations Group) and Police Intelligence units in conjunction with the National Army, under the coordination of the Prosecutor’s Office No. 110 DECOC (Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations) of Villavicencio.

Source: Meta Police

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

