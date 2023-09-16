Football: PSG goes down; Bayern stopped at home – Football

Many big European players on the pitch this Friday. In France, PSG loses at home: a feat by Nice who won 3-2 at the Parc des Princes. Two goals from Mbappé were not enough for the Parisians to recover a match that immediately saw them at a disadvantage. For the guests, goals from Mofti and goals from Laborde.





In Germany, Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Bayern Leverkusen: Harry Kane still scored for the hosts, with his fourth goal in the Bundesliga.





In Portugal, Porto won away 1-0 at Estrela Amadora thanks to a goal from Iranian Mehdi Taremi.



