Original title: Bangmei Hotline | Cheng Yi’s illegitimate problem? Bai Jingting’s business blowout? Mao Xiaotong’s new drama starts? Ouyang Nana’s costume drama? Zhang Huiwen won’t cast a role?

Cooking entertainment planet Talk with your works and walk with your fans

01

Sister Bang, are there really many illegitimate children of Cheng Yi? I feel so sorry for him,

A: The problems of Cheng Yi’s illegitimate birth and proxy shooting are very serious, and the studio has finally issued a notice to rectify these problems. Cheng Yi’s recent broadcast of “Agarwood is like crumbs” is still very good, and the shooting task of “Lotus with Lucky Patterns” It’s quite heavy, and I haven’t left Hengdian very much. After filming this big drama, I will prepare for a little rest. As for the new drama, I have been talking about it. “The Last Mission”, this kind of shooting will be faster. As for the drama “My Queen”, it is only a contact. It is still early to start, and there are still variables.

02

Bangmei said Bai Jingting, when will it be finished?

answer:Bai Jingting has received a lot of attention this year because of “The Beginning”. Because of the explosion of the drama, 8 new endorsements have been added so far. “Xinchuan Daily” and “Changfengdu” seamlessly joined the group, and previously cooperated with Wang Ziwen and Deng Jie The “My Assistant 60 Years Old” has obtained the broadcast license and is looking for a schedule to be broadcast on the platform. This theme feels quite suitable for Northeastern Taiwan.

02 Bangmei said Bai Jingting, when will it be finished? answer:Mao XiaoTong, Zhao Youting and Jin Shijia’s “Heart of a Child” has been filming in Qingdao for two months. The crew is really very low-key, and there is almost no Reuters. Mao Xiaotong’s resources have really improved a lot after “Thirty Only” , it is the actor’s own ability to make a group portrait play. After finishing the drama, Mao Xiaotong will go to Hengdian to shoot Tencent’s new drama “Jiuyiren”. The male protagonist is talking about Wang Yang. 04 When will Ouyang Nana’s “Ruyue” aired? answer：Because Ouyang Nana has the cello as a bonus, she is judged from her standpoint. Many CCTV parties like to knock her. In the first half of the year, there will be new songs and art exhibitions. Dream of Yongan”, which will be launched in Hengdian in September, Xu Zhengxi’s heroine has gone from 90 flowers to 00 flowers. “Ruyue” has no news yet, but it should be fine to broadcast within this year. 05 Did you watch Ode to Joy?Why did Zhang Huiwen choose this role? answer：He Minhong played by Zhang Huiwen is really unpleasant. In order to create a role in dramatic conflict, even Qiu Yingying looks much cuter than her. Zhang Huiwen has also acted in noon dramas and Yu Ma’s dramas in recent years , is not out of the circle, and is now filming “The Realm of the Wilderness” with Luo Jin, and the resources are still much worse than other seekers. See also Yunnan Energy Investment, two-connected board: At present, the company has not substantially engaged in photovoltaic business_Oriental Fortune Network (Part of the pictures are from the Internet, not for commercial use, the copyright belongs to the original author)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: