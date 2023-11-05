Cultural Summer Vienna: Information event on the Open Call 2024 (for musicians) – mica

In 2024, the Vienna Cultural Summer will again take place as a free open-air festival. From December 2023, artists are invited to apply with their projects via an online form.

Are you a musician and would like to be on a cultural summer stage? But you’re not quite comfortable with application forms yet?

In order to answer all open questions about the Open Call 2024, managing director Siglind Güttler offers artists from the music genre am December 13, 2023, 10:00 a.m an online information event.

The appointment takes place online. Participation is free. In order to receive the link to the online event in a timely manner, you must register using the form below.

A separate information event with managing director Caro Madl is planned for artists from the genres of literature, cabaret, theater, dance, performance and contemporary circus. All information is available here.

Registration

Share this: Facebook

X

