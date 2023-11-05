The Al-Aqsa Flood is an unprecedented event and its lessons are unprecedented

Yamanat

Abdul Wahab Al-Sharafi*

In the face of the Al-Aqsa flood operation and the Zionist response to it, there is no room for rivalries, intrigues, and mutual accusations. We have no choice but to evaluate and come up with results, proceed with treatments, and direct whatever is available in the face of the Zionist entity and its supporters.

In fact, the Zionist humanitarian conflict in Palestine has not witnessed an event on the scale of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. It is an unprecedented qualitative process in the sense of the word unprecedented, and this description does not need discussion to show it. It is sufficient for the global situation that arose as a result of this process, which actually placed the world for the first time before a serious possibility of a major explosion that would ravage the region and then the entire world.

The reaction of the Zionist entity to this operation was a response with the same Zionist nature, which is hostile to the other human being and devoid of law, values ​​and morals. This is something that is imagined as a reaction from Zionists, and there is nothing strange about it and not surprising. What is imagined from him in the face of an operation that has previously been of an unprecedented quality is different from what came out of him, and this is also a fact.

The reactions to the Zionist war waged by the entity on the part of the Western countries controlled by Zionism, such as the United States, Britain, France and Germany, are also not surprising. The decisions of these countries are controlled by Zionism, and the positions towards the unprecedented blow to which their entity was subjected is also a Zionist position according to standards. This inhuman vessel whose relations with other human beings are not governed by law, values, or morals. This is a third fact.

The fourth truth that we must acknowledge is that our positions – we are the rightful people – and what is meant here is the other non-Zionist human being, led by the Arabs and Muslims – was not at the level of the crimes committed by the Zionist hands and without us as betrayed and helpless, and all of us are without exception. That is why I said there is no room for rivalries, schemes and accusations, for we have all been let down and we have our share. From the wrong position.

In light of the above facts, we must honestly evaluate what happened. The statement of the Minister of Finance of the Zionist entity that they failed and everyone in his entity must lower his head was the result of an honest assessment of what happened to the entity that was struck by the Al-Aqsa flood, while it believed that it was safe and in control. We need this honest assessment.

As much pain, agony, and distress as we suffer in the face of what the usurping Zionist entity did to our civilians, as much as we will have gained if we are honest in our assessment of ourselves as non-Zionists, specifically Arabs and Muslims, and emerge from this ordeal with the lessons provided to us by this ordeal, which I said was unprecedented, and therefore its lessons are also unprecedented.

The Al-Aqsa Flood operation is a massive operation. Readers of the entity were astonished by it. It was an existential blow for it and it arranged its response from this standpoint. This time, it was not about responding to the Gilad Shalit operation or a Zionist sniper operation on the outskirts of its settlement, but rather it was about responding to a situation that was firmly established in its imagination and that it would be the end. His being is invaded by the encroachment of the people of the usurped land, snatching up the oddities of the horizons that he had accumulated in his being, and pulling them out without any objection to them. He was about to respond to the rehearsal of liberating all our usurped lands.

.. This is how the Zionist saw the Al-Aqsa flood and went to arrange his reactions in light of that by summoning all the Zionists in the world from the United States to Romania. Let this reaction give us the first lesson that liberating our usurped land is a major undertaking on the level of undermining the world order. The world order is the one that created this entity on our land, and it is the one who legislated it, and it is the one who protects it, and any existential threat to it, the first thing we face in it is the global order, so this will not be a battle to liberate our land. From this entity, there is nothing but a major battle on the scale of a world war that undermines the international order and reshapes the world again according to the ABCs of right and law that were absent and falsified by the Zionist-dependent world order. This lesson has implications when chanting our ranks, our positions, and our roles.

The Zionists of the world moved their aircraft carriers, battleships, and naval vessels and rushed to provide all forms of logistical support to the usurping entity from A to Z. They clearly announced that their aircraft carriers and battleships would be positioned in the eastern Mediterranean to ensure that no party would interfere and that the Zionist entity would not single out Hamas. The truth is that it would single out the civilians of Gaza, and this is what it is. The second lesson of the Al-Aqsa Flood: This entity was established in our region and it has no supporter in our region and no one to rely on it to deal with the fact that this entity has a right, including those who have been with it, and that all who will support it when it threatens its existence are from outside the region and do not own the region. This lesson also has implications that, even in the state of disappointment we are enduring, we are still a force that represents a threat to the entity as a foreign entity with no connection of any kind to our region, and it is a weak and fragile entity because it depends for its existence on people other than the owners of the region, its identity, its language, its culture, and its demographics, and it cannot Nasser will support him from those who are not the owners of the region if they improve their situation, because the one who comes to support him from outside it is also an easy prey as long as he is not in his den or his home. We do not need to eradicate him and whoever supports him unless we improve our situation, determine our positions, and act like the owners of our region.

The men of the Al-Aqsa Flood returned with a historic victory and a blow to the head of the entity and the Zionists of the world that had never been done before. In an operation that became clear, it had planned it well and implemented the plan in a better manner. It was followed by terrible massacres against civilians and an unprecedented and inhumane siege. The entity revealed all its filth, vileness, and inhumanity. The humanity of Zionism, which makes our military victory accompanied by a humanitarian loss, and this is the third lesson that the Al-Aqsa flood gave us. The usurping entity’s material is all the filth of humanity whose essence is Zionism, and any attack directed at it is known that its response will be as filthy as its material and the experiences with it. It targets civilians to heal its wounds on purpose. He did so because he knows that this is what hurts us. This lesson also has implications that we should not act as a show of force devoid of any arrangements to confront the complications, and that our plans should be broad and not stop at the success of the strike, but rather at preventing or imposing the cessation of the Zionist entity’s reactions that target civilians. We must reform the concept of readiness to include our internal front and not just our ability to carry out a strike, and the issue is a matter of time and more preparation.

Some people directed their anger at the resistance movements and that they did not do what was expected of them. Some poured their anger at the jihadi groups and that Hamas is one of them and did not do what was expected of them. Some directed their anger at the official governments and that they have armies and did not do what was expected of them, not towards Hamas but towards the massacres. Which affected civilians, and the truth is that everyone seemed helpless and unable to act as they were supposed to regarding the entity’s massacres against civilians in Gaza, and this is the most important lesson from the lessons of the Al-Aqsa Flood, which is that the existing political equation as governments, resistance and jihadist groups is the saddest political equation that we have been afflicted with since the beginning. The Zionists took away our land. This equation is what caused our division, wasting our energies, and wasting our energies. The reason for this is clear, or the Al-Aqsa flood revealed it to us like the sun in the fourth day. Fighting this entity, while recalling the previous lessons, is a process that requires everyone’s efforts, everyone is concerned with it, and everyone is responsible for it. And this miserable equation. It must end and our situation must be corrected by merging everyone into one container, which is the container of official entities, and for us to be arranged as active forces within a state, which requires that everyone be inspired by the lesson. Our states are hijacked and do not have the institutional decision governed by order and law, and this is a matter related to governments that must rule and govern by order and law. It should accommodate everyone and end the effect of the exclusivity of the decision personally by individuals or by themselves from specific political groups. The resistance and jihadist groups exist as political cases equal to the state entity and are linked by cross-border ties, which weakens official governments and creates a state of conflict leading to fighting over the decision and disposition of public affairs. These entities must be arranged. Position them to end up as entities equal to formal governments. As I said, it is a reform of the situation that is binding on everyone. Governments need to arrange their conditions to accommodate the resistance and groups as true partners in decision-making and governance in accordance with the system and the law, and to amend any laws that prevent that. The resistance and groups need to arrange their conditions to integrate into the structure of the state like others, and so that we have one political vessel, one position and one power. There is one position and deep trust among our political components.

.. The above are the most important lessons from what has passed from the event of the Al-Aqsa Flood, which is still ongoing and has not ended as an event, and its lessons have not been made clear and what will be made clear in the remainder of the event requires long and detailed conversations, and despite the length of this article, it is in fact nothing but the tips of pens for the depth of the lessons that the Flood gave us. Al-Aqsa, its importance and its ramifications, and the flood of Al-Aqsa are still an ongoing event. What is needed and urgent now is unified efforts to confront the entity and mobilize to defend civilians. The fruitful effort is first for the peoples who must mobilize with various positions and forms of expression of discontent and rejection, in broad terms and without stopping, in order to stop the Zionists from their crimes and atrocities. It is unfortunate that among those who went out in the West Bank they went to try to attack the headquarters of Palestinian President Abu Mazen and to denounce him and hold him responsible – and he is among those responsible – and Abu Mazen owned battleships and an army and refrained from moving them, and the same thing also caused the rise of voices plotting against the resistance and voices plotting against jihadist groups. There were scheming voices on the governments, and the intention was to create a plight or other plight alongside the plight of Gaza. Things have become clear. The war with the entity is a big war, and we are not ready for it. Our positions, our strength, and our entities must be united in order to prepare for it. No one currently has the power to do anything that he has not done. Everyone is wrong, everyone is honest, and everyone is writhing in anger, but this is a reality that must be dealt with in one way, which is for everyone to direct every possible form of opposition and confrontation toward the usurping entity and its Zionists only.

*Head of the Democratic Monitoring Center – Yemen

[email protected]

