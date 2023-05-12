Cyber ​​attack on Red Bus: how to travel if I can’t recharge the card

Red Bus suffered a computer attack this Thursday afternoon that prevents the renewal of the balance of the recharging points, which can cause problems for users of the urban transport system of the city of Córdoba who need to load money to pay for the trips.

From the company Bizland, owner of Red Bus, they said that most of the recharging points still have a balance available to be able to recharge the cards of users who require it. But that balance could run out in the next few hours.

Faced with this, the Municipality of Córdoba ordered that users have access to two extra trips with a negative balance, which are added to those that are usually available.

With this, when getting on the bus you can use the card and travel, using those additional tickets. The two extra tickets will be paid later, when the system works normally again. Red Bus said that this could happen tomorrow, although it did not give details of the time.

From the company they explained that the problem affects the recharging of the balance at the points of sale, but not the funds that are already credited to both the user cards and the recharging points.

It was also ensured that in the attack there was no access to the personal data of the users.

