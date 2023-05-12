Eurovision 2023 – who won the second semi-final on May 11 in Liverpool

On May 11, the second semi-final of the 67th international Eurovision Song Contest, held on behalf of Ukraine, took place in Liverpool.

The presenters of the show — the soloist of the Ukrainian band The Hardkiss Yulia Sanina and the British actress Hannah Weddingham chose symbolic images for the second day of the show. Yuliya took the stage in a blue latex jumpsuit, and Hanna in a short yellow dress, thus creating a palette of the Ukrainian flag. The third presenter, Alisha Dixon, chose a rather revealing black mini dress with a corset, complementing the image with a lush train.

16 participants of various genres competed for the right to enter the finals. According to the results of the votes of the TV viewers, and according to the new rules, only they vote in the semi-finals, the second ten finalists were determined:

Armenia: Brunette — “Future Lover” Estonia: Alika – “Bridges” Belgium: Gustaph – “Because Of You” Кіпр: Andrew Lambrou — “Break A Broken Heart” Poland: Blanka – “Solo” Slovenia: Joker Out – “Carpe Diem” Austria: Teya & Salena – “Who The Hell Is Edgar?” Albania: Albina & Kelmendi Family — «Duje» Lithuania: Monika Linkytė — «Stay» Australia: Voyager – “Promise”

The second semi-final was held under the slogan “Music unites generations”, which tells about the connection between different generations of Ukrainians and the iconic musical heritage of our country. The representative of Ukraine at Eurovision 2014, Maria Yaremchuk, for whom this is the first appearance on the stage in the last five years, began her performance with a medley of the most famous Ukrainian musical works in a modern arrangement. She was joined by the rapper OTOY and the representative of Ukraine at the “Junior Eurovision 2022” Zlata Dzyunka.

The representative of Ukraine, the group TVORCHI will perform immediately in the final on May 13 with the song “Heart of Steel” at number 19.

