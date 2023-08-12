CYHRA

The Vertigo Trigger

(Modern Metal)

Label: Nuclear Blast

Format: (LP)

Release: 18.08.2023

We have each other a lot

Efforts to figure out what the future of CYHRA’s music should be and

I have to say that I am overwhelmed by the result. Both with the album and

meet them Songwriting„Jake E.

During the Corona years, it was surprisingly quiet around the supergroup CYHRA. Founded by the former IN FLAMES members Jesper Strömblad and Peter Iwers, respectively by Jake E. (Ex-DIGNITY, Ex-AMARANTHE), Alex Landenburg (KAMELOT, MEKONG DELTA) and supplemented, they started with “Letters To Myself”. 2017 through. After that, Iwers says goodbye towards THE HALO EFFECT – where Jesper is also involved – Euge Valovirta (GODSPLAGUE) jumped in on guitar and bass and “No Halos In Hell” followed. Only then was a third guitarist recruited, Marcus Sunesson (ENGEL, ex-THE CROWN).

After a break of almost four years, the third work “The Vertigo Trigger” is released and again promises catchy and pop modern metal, which not all fans of Strömblad, who after his IF time with DIMENSION ZERO or THE RESISTANCE once played fat death metal chunks let go of humanity.

Anyone who knows Jake E. knows that “The Vertigo Trigger” is also about emotion. The always synth-laden songs are catchy, invite you to sing along, but often also to think. The first hit candidates are quickly found, because “Ready To Rumble” is the perfect opener, which immediately bores into your ear canals and the driving and intensive “Let’s Have My Story Told” also pleases right away. Of course you quickly think of AMARANTHE, but SKILLET are also a topic when it gets a bit more pathetic, whereby heavy modern metal troops like SONIC SYNDICATE, ENGEL or SOLUTION .45 also come to mind if you then crank up the degree of heaviness. Like the anthemic “Life Is A Hurricane” or “1,000,000 Fahrenheit”, which are also good for singles. In contrast, there is the theatrical ballad “The Voice You Need To Hear”, in which Jake puts his heart and soul into it and knows how to touch.

With “The Vertigo Trigger” CYHRA deliver a more than solid piece of Melodic Modern Metal, which catches your ear, but also shows enough heaviness not to get lost in kitsch and pathos, as happens with so many other bands from the genre . Those who hope for harder tones from Jesper will hopefully soon have their chance again with THE HALLO EFFECT and the somehow still existing CEREMONIAL OATH. Until then, I can definitely recommend this album to courageous Modern Metallers!

Tracklist „The Vertigo Trigger“:

1. Ready To Rumble

2. Let’s Have My Story Told

3. Live A Little

4. 1.000.000 Fahrenheit

5. Buried Alive

6. The Voice You Need To Hear

7. Life Is A Hurricane

8. If I

9. Fear Of Missing Out

10. Ashlight

11. Too Old for Fairy Tales

Total playing time: 40:29

Band-Links:

CYHRA – The Vertigo TriggerLineUp:Jake E (Vocals)Jesper Strömblad (Guitars)Marcus Sunneson (Guitars)Euge Valovirta (Guitars, Bass)Alex Landenburg (Drums)7.5…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “CYHRA – The Vertigo Trigger”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Cyhra_vertigotrigger.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “7.5”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Maxomer”

}

}}

The post CYHRA – The Vertigo Trigger appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

