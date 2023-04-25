DAIWA PIER39 Officially Releases Limited Edition GORE-TEX Technical Jacket

As part of the 2023 spring and summer series, fishing equipment giant DAIWA clothing branch DAIWA PIER39 officially launched two limited edition GORE-TEX high-performance technical jackets, aiming to seamlessly connect outdoor nature and urban environments.

Continuing to explore the multi-functional level, two lightweight jackets named “GORE-TEX TECH TACTICAL JACKET” and “GORE-TEX TECH TACTICAL WADING JACKET” are interpreted in black and camel brown respectively, and the cloak-like silhouette is also casual and slim , in addition to being made of waterproof and tear-resistant technical fabrics with a comfortable lining, it is also equipped with practical pockets, double zippers for ventilation, and a stand-up collar that can accommodate a hood.

The above-mentioned coats will be released on April 29th, and each style is limited to 100 pieces. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.