Dark Fantasy X Campus Love Otome ADV! Introduction to the main characters of “Fantasy On Dark-“

Game Source Entertainment (GSE) announced that it will cooperate with the well-known Japanese game development company “HuneX” to launch the traditional Chinese version of the otome game “Darkness – FANTASY ON DARK-” in Asia, and will release the mobile phone, PC and PSV versions of this game. ‘s love adventure game ported to the Nintendo Switch™ platform! Today, I will introduce the protagonist and 4 male protagonists in the game to the players.

https://asia.hkgse.com/page/Ephemeral_FANTASY_ON_DARK

◆Character Introduction◆

Chloe (※Name can be changed) CV: None

Race: Zombie

“The voice of the mermaid is fine, why not the heart of a zombie?”

A curious zombie girl.

Living in a closed environment, he does not understand the dark class system.

She looks forward to the outside world and is interested in schools where students of other races go to school.

Spar CV: Takashi Kondo

Race: Werewolf

“No. Now, I can’t be proud of my race at all.”

Cheerful, will take care of people, like mischief,

Often the focus of the class.

I want to show my fashion and handsomeness, but…?

Najie (voiced by Shun Horie)

Race: invisible man

“Can you let me… stay in your memory?”

Good at learning, gentle boys.

The cute appearance contrasts with the quiet and cautious personality.

Sometimes inadvertently see the shadows on his face, which is impressive.

Lei CV: Xingjin Kazuyuki

Race: vampire

“I’m in a bad mood. Let me drink your blood.”

Arrogant and unworldly.

Proud of the high class status of their race.

No resistance to beautiful things,

I am very concerned about the protagonist who has a beautiful appearance.

Rice CV: Toshiyuki Toyonaga

Race: Mummy

“As long as you are good, I will take good care of you.”

He has a cold personality and always keeps his distance from the people around him.

However, it stands out in the crowd.

Although his class status is very low, his gestures reveal a noble temperament.

The mind is also very smart. Incredible person.