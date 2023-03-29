Dark Sanctuary – Cernunnos

Origin: France

Release: 17.03.2023

Label: Avant-garde music

Duration: 01:05:00

Genre: Neo Classical / Dark Wave



Almost three decades of stage and studio experience Dark Sanctuary meanwhile look back.

They weren’t always steady and connected with one or the other break, but the neoclassical quartet is now launching its eighth album. Cernunnos takes the stage on vinyl, CD and digital.

The album’s name comes from an ancient Celtic deity symbolizing the biological course of life including death and resurrection. So the album gives itself a more or less philosophical character. It’s kept dark and melancholic. Lush strings and keyboard sounds in the form of rich piano sounds determine the sound image and convey a by no means sad but omnipresent melancholy to the listener.

A typical representative of the album is Alonethat you HERE can hear. Translated it means something like lonely, and the song conveys this feeling very well. The singing gets by without real lyrics and is choral. A certain closeness to nature often adheres to neoclassical projects, Dark Sanctuary are no exception in this regard. So you shouldn’t be averse to a good shot of folk either.

The comeback succeeds comprehensively

Highlights of Cernunnos are the opener Mother Ocean with its sparkling piano sounds and the almost shadowy accompanying violin work. Most likely are Dark Sanctuary probably with Dead Can Dance comparable. The song structures, the sublime vocal choirs and the almost frighteningly dark instrumentation allow for a comparison. And when it comes to intensity, the French can definitely hold a candle to their role models. Likewise in Asphodelwhose strings add a touch of drama.

The listener should have a soft spot for sacred songs when enjoying this album in particular and Dark Sanctuary generally bring it with you. He is rewarded with an incomparable journey through broad dark folk / neoclassic landscapes. Lovers of neoclassical material will surely enjoy the record, even if there are no surprises and the band does not reinvent themselves after their long break.

Conclusion

On the meanwhile eighth album by Dark Sanctuary is advised to make a comeback! The band embarks on familiar territory and sets out to soar above neoclassical soundscapes.

8 / 10





Line Up

Dame Pandora – Life

Arkdae – Keyboards, Gitarren

Ahesdis – Violins

Hylgaryss – Keyboards, Gitarren

Sombre Cÿr – bass, percussion

Tracklist

01. Mother Ocean

02. The Last Raindrops

03. Eternal Glory

04. Alone

05. Cernunnos

06. Asphodel

07. Winter

08. My Complaint

09. Solstice

10. One Day

11. La Fin D’une Me (Towards a New Dream)

Links

Facebook Dark Sanctuary

Webseite Dark Sanctuary

