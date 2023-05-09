David Bisbal will return to Argentina as part of his “I feel alive” tour

Operación Triunfo was the program where David Bisbal rose to fame in 2002 and it could well be the title for his career from then on, since the Spanish musician from Almería has had twenty years of uninterrupted success, always renewed but faithful to his essence. . Soon to release his eighth studio album, which will be called I feel alive and will be released before the end of 2023 (as well as an expected documentary about his career), David Bisbal confirmed the passage of his tour “I feel alive” through Argentina and Uruguay, where he will come to reunite with his fans who are undoubtedly among the most numerous and loyal that he has garnered in the world. The first concert will take place on Tuesday, November 28 at the Movistar Arena. Tickets can be obtained in the exclusive pre-sale instance for Santander American Express customers starting tomorrow, Wednesday, May 10 at 10 am (for 48 hours or until stocks last, whichever comes first), and then in the general sale only entering Movistar Arena.

The second stop will be in the city of Córdoba, on November 29 at the Plaza de la Música and the last show of this leg of his tour will take place in the city of Montevideo, at the Antel Arena stadium on December 1. Tickets for these presentations will go on sale in the coming days.

The case of David Bisbal is one of those cases where his undeniable talent and passion for music led him to find the way to reach the first stages of all of Spain, and from there, of the whole world. After coming second on the talent scout reality show in his native country, in 2002 he released Corazón Latino, an album that rocked the charts and reached number one in its first week of debut, earning him his first Latin Grammy in the Best New Artist category. . He entered through the front door and remained there from then on. Bisbal is the author of timeless hits such as “Bulería”, “Dígale”, “A Partir de Hoy” (with Sebastián Yatra), and “Si Tú La Quieres”, to name just a few. His music and his energizing shows have been installed in the DNA of music lovers in Spain and throughout Latin America. In few places he has the connection he has with the Argentine public, with whom he will meet again after his memorable 2018 show.

It will be necessary to be attentive to the news of this musician in permanent transformation and activity, while he prepares the release of I feel alive, of which we already knew previews such as “You give me away”, “Vuelve, vuelve”, together with Danna Paola, and ” Chess”. Bisbal will be taking a tour of his extensive discography full of endearing songs, including these latest releases and surprises from this fruitful creative stage that he is going through and that have led him, for example, to surprise with “Quiero ser yo”, a classic cumbia together with the Mexican group Los Ángeles Azules. Always inclined to strengthen himself with other musicians, in recent times he has collaborated, in addition to Los Ángeles Azules, Sebastián Yatra and Danna Paola, with Aitana, Alejandro Fernández and Carrie Underwood. All the new material will make its live premiere in these latitudes, bringing freshness to a full night, with sounds from all stages of this multifaceted musician who won the heart of Argentina.