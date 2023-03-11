TODSÜNDE – First single “Herzjagd” from the album of the same name is out today! With this, the Neue Deutsche Härte rockers are giving a long-awaited foretaste of their second work, which will be released on June 16th, 2023.

“Herzjagd” isn’t just the title track of the new album – it clearly shows where the guys want to go. Straight to your hearts!

The five guys from North Rhine-Westphalia have already proven with their debut album “Geistesgift” that every sin is really worth it. For their second studio album HERZJAGD, for which they brought producer Jonas Rabensteiner on board for the first time, the new team managed to give the songs a completely new musical note.

See the single “Herzjagd” right here in the Youtube video:

So the bar is raised three more shelves and the fans can look forward to a multi-faceted album that sounds more brutal than ever.

DEADLY SIN are:

Erik Kremer – Vocals

Sascha Bordelius – Guitar

Andy Kuznik – Bass

Martin Stein – Drums

