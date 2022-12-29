Sneaker custom designer Andrew Chiou has successively created “Dragon Ball Z” and “Pokémon” such as “Majin Puu”, “Freeza”, “Karby Beast”, “Sevi Charizard” and “Dahl/Bida” this year. “The theme of creation, this time before the occasion of the first generation animation and “Pokemon GO” appeared in the “Armor Mecha Mewtwo” new theme custom color shoes.

Taking the Nike x Off-White™ Air Jordan 4 joint shoe as the base of creation, the representative gray, purple and metallic silver of Armored Mewtwo are injected into the body of the shoe, the configuration of the color block is delicately adjusted, and the past presentation through the shadow is continued Deepen the details to give it a three-dimensional personality, and retain the original “SHOELACES” and “AIR” brand words, perfectly reflecting the cold and straightforward attitude of Armor Mewtwo.

Interested readers can go to Andrew Chiou’s personal Instagram and official website to browse more works.