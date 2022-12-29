Home Entertainment Designer Creates Air Jordan 4 New “Armor Mecha Mewtwo” Theme Custom Color Matching
Entertainment

Designer Creates Air Jordan 4 New “Armor Mecha Mewtwo” Theme Custom Color Matching

by admin
Designer Creates Air Jordan 4 New “Armor Mecha Mewtwo” Theme Custom Color Matching

Sneaker custom designer Andrew Chiou has successively created “Dragon Ball Z” and “Pokémon” such as “Majin Puu”, “Freeza”, “Karby Beast”, “Sevi Charizard” and “Dahl/Bida” this year. “The theme of creation, this time before the occasion of the first generation animation and “Pokemon GO” appeared in the “Armor Mecha Mewtwo” new theme custom color shoes.

Taking the Nike x Off-White™ Air Jordan 4 joint shoe as the base of creation, the representative gray, purple and metallic silver of Armored Mewtwo are injected into the body of the shoe, the configuration of the color block is delicately adjusted, and the past presentation through the shadow is continued Deepen the details to give it a three-dimensional personality, and retain the original “SHOELACES” and “AIR” brand words, perfectly reflecting the cold and straightforward attitude of Armor Mewtwo.

Interested readers can go to Andrew Chiou’s personal Instagram and official website to browse more works.

See also  "Wife's Choice" is set for Sun Li's comeback to stage an inspirational drama for women's marriage growth jqknews

You may also like

Domestic industry dramas should return to reality as...

The 6th Beijing Lao She Theater Festival “Drama...

“2022 National TV Drama Ceremony” was successfully recorded...

A fascinating car ride with the Arctic Monkeys

Here are the safest cars of the year....

Netizens reveal that Yu Zheng is single and...

Blockbuster movies are coming as scheduled, and theaters...

The Lunar New Year box office is only...

Looking back at the 2022 variety show famous...

James Cameron reveals he cut 10-minute footage from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy