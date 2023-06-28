details about your health

The model and host Silvina Luna it’s found admitted to intensive care and on a respirator at the Italian hospital in the city of Buenos Aires, according to what his environment reported on Tuesday night.

The driver of LAM for America, brito angelconfirmed the status of the former Big Brother and specified that it is “accompanied by her brother» and for all «the people who love her«. In addition, he explained that it is located «sedated» awaiting his recovery.

During the last months, Luna had made several public appearances, in which he referred to his delicate health, affected by a cosmetic operation by the controversial surgeon Hannibal Lotocki.

In one of those reports, the model explained what her new day to day was like and revealed that dialysis should be performed as a consequence of kidney failure, one of the consequences of the failed intervention carried out more than 10 years ago.

Silvina Luna admitted to intensive care: “Lotocki never apologized to me”

Consulted by the surgeon who treated her, she assured that «he never apologized to me» and added: «I told him at one point if he wanted to apologize and he told me no«.

On the other hand, he questioned the impact that his case had on society, since, according to what he indicated, «people continue to operate in the same placethere is no greater awareness of stopping surgery or not going to that place ».

“In this country it seems that malpractice and being able to harm someone at the health level is a joke”, she questioned, visibly outraged.

It should be remembered that Luna, along with Stefy Xipolitakis, Gabriela Tenchi and Pamela Sosa, accused Lotocki for the crime of serious injury. For this reason, the surgeon was sentenced by the Oral and Correctional Court No. 28 of the City of Buenos Aires to four years in prison.





