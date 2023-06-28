Home » details about your health
Entertainment

details about your health

by admin
details about your health

The model and host Silvina Luna it’s found admitted to intensive care and on a respirator at the Italian hospital in the city of Buenos Aires, according to what his environment reported on Tuesday night.

The driver of LAM for America, brito angelconfirmed the status of the former Big Brother and specified that it is “accompanied by her brother» and for all «the people who love her«. In addition, he explained that it is located «sedated» awaiting his recovery.

During the last months, Luna had made several public appearances, in which he referred to his delicate health, affected by a cosmetic operation by the controversial surgeon Hannibal Lotocki.

In one of those reports, the model explained what her new day to day was like and revealed that dialysis should be performed as a consequence of kidney failure, one of the consequences of the failed intervention carried out more than 10 years ago.

Silvina Luna admitted to intensive care: “Lotocki never apologized to me”

Consulted by the surgeon who treated her, she assured that «he never apologized to me» and added: «I told him at one point if he wanted to apologize and he told me no«.

On the other hand, he questioned the impact that his case had on society, since, according to what he indicated, «people continue to operate in the same placethere is no greater awareness of stopping surgery or not going to that place ».

In this country it seems that malpractice and being able to harm someone at the health level is a joke”, she questioned, visibly outraged.

See also  3000 km with a Maserati in California: test drive and advice

It should be remembered that Luna, along with Stefy Xipolitakis, Gabriela Tenchi and Pamela Sosa, accused Lotocki for the crime of serious injury. For this reason, the surgeon was sentenced by the Oral and Correctional Court No. 28 of the City of Buenos Aires to four years in prison.


You may also like

Rudy Giuliani interviewed as part of January 6...

DC’s new film “The Blue Beetle” releases a...

Massa on the IMF: “You have to pay...

A light stick at a celebrity concert sells...

“Crowded Room” releases new stills focusing on criminals...

Weather in Córdoba: how will the temperature be...

DC’s new movie “Blue Beetle” releases new poster...

The scrutiny in Córdoba heats up: Luis Juez...

Jorge Capitanich denied having spoken to Emerenciano Sena...

“Challenger” releases official trailer for Zendaya’s love triangle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy