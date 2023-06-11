Details behind Wu Jing and Alyssa Chia holding hands and chatting hotly exposed – Yichun News – Northeast China

Wu Jing and Jia Jingwen chatted hand in hand. Netizens said that they thought of A Fei and Xiao Hong in the movie “Little Li Flying Knife”. The friendship between the two was touching. Recently, Wu Jing and Alyssa Chia’s hot chat in the same frame at the same event aroused the enthusiastic attention of fans. They held hands generously and were very intimate, and their smiles were particularly bright when they communicated. Wu Jing was wearing a black suit and looked heroic, while Alyssa Chia was wearing a sequined dress, with exquisite features, fair skin and beautiful appearance, she still looked like a proper goddess.

Wu Jing has become a tough guy from a small butcher when he was young. He has always taken his passion for the film industry as his own responsibility, and has made many excellent films, becoming a leader in Chinese films. And Alyssa Chia is a versatile actress and one of the representatives of Chinese-language films. With her outstanding acting skills, she has won many awards and set an example for the actor circle.

Netizens said that seeing the two leading actors holding hands and chatting generously on stage, they couldn’t help but think of their legendary work “Little Li Flying Knife”, which made people feel deeply. Netizens said, “I’m so touched to see them holding hands and chatting like this”, “There is a kind of beauty accumulated over time, which is really an unforgettable memory”, “This is a true friendship, and it feels so heartwarming”, “They The performance in “Little Li Fei Dao” is unforgettable, and this reunion is even more touching.”

The reunion of Wu Jing and Jia Jingwen not only surprised fans in the film industry, but also made netizens think more deeply about friendship and life. We look forward to the early release of the film that this pair of old friends will collaborate again, bringing more touches and surprises to the audience.

[Wu Jing and Alyssa Chia chatting hand in hand, details behind the exposure]