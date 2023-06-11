After the expiration of the temporary ceasefire agreement in Sudan, the capital of the country resumed gunfire – yqqlm

Gunfire erupts again in Sudan’s capital after temporary ceasefire agreement expires

On the 11th local time of the CCTV news client, after the 24-hour temporary ceasefire agreement reached by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces expired, the Sudanese capital Khartoum and its surrounding North Khartoum and Omdurman cities formed The gunfire sounded again in the capital circle area. Clashes broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in the north and south of Omdurman City and the eastern part of Khartoum. Both sides used artillery and other heavy weapons. .

On April 15, armed clashes broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in the capital Khartoum and other places. On June 9, under the mediation of Saudi Arabia and the United States, the conflicting parties in Sudan reached a 24-hour ceasefire agreement, which lasted from 6 am on the 10th to 6 am on the 11th, Khartoum time. During this period, although there were still sporadic exchanges of fire in the capital area, the security situation was the calmest since the outbreak of the armed conflict. Shelling and air raids have almost completely ceased, and order in life has been restored.