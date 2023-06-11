Securities Times reporter Wu Shaolong

Recently, the 2023 “Golden Goat Award” Financial Academic Exchange Conference was successfully held in Guangzhou. Lai Zhihong, deputy mayor of Guangzhou and member of the party group of the municipal government, attended and delivered a speech, “Golden Goat Award” expert judges, representatives of award-winning book authors, national financial regulatory agencies in Guangdong, Guangdong Provincial Financial Supervision Administration, Guangzhou Local Financial Supervision and Management Relevant persons in charge of municipal bureaus and other municipal departments, financial delegations from Guizhou Province, Harbin City in Heilongjiang Province, Ganzhou City in Jiangxi Province, Zhuhai City in Guangdong Province, industry associations, think tanks, publishing institutions, universities, representatives of financial institutions and enterprises, and news media participated in the event.

Li Yang, chairman of the evaluation committee of the “Golden Goat Award” for financial books, chairman and chief economist of the National Finance and Development Laboratory, director of the academic committee of Guangzhou Jinyang Financial Research Institute, and former vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, hosted the event and delivered a speech . He affirmed the development effectiveness of the “Golden Goat Award”. As a financial brand originating from the southern city of Yangzhou and Guangzhou, the “Golden Goat Award” has become the most professional and authoritative financial book with national reputation under the persistent efforts of all parties. The gold letter “signboard” of the selection activity. It is hoped that the “Golden Goat Award” will continue to persevere, adhere to high-quality products, adhere to practice, strengthen cultural self-confidence, thoroughly implement the new development concept, focus on high-quality development, and continuously strengthen the brand upgrading of the “Golden Goat Award”, so as to help the prosperity and development of China‘s financial and cultural undertakings .

Jiang Wanjin, member of the evaluation committee of the “Golden Goat Award” for financial books and chairman of China Financial Publishing House Co., Ltd., made a report on the results of the tenth “Golden Goat Award” for financial books. The “Golden Goat Award” for financial books has always adhered to the strategic principles of perseverance, long-term contribution, and high-quality products, combined with theory and practice to select the best, insisted on promoting and disseminating advanced financial culture, and has achieved fruitful results for more than 10 years. The award-winning books not only represent the domestic financial book publishing industry. The highest level reflects the major achievements of China‘s finance, and is of great significance to popularize financial knowledge of the whole people, promote financial exchanges, and promote advanced financial culture. The authors of the award-winning books come from scientific research institutions, universities, government departments, and the financial industry. They are authoritative in the financial field and have in-depth research and rich experience in finance. It is hoped that the “Golden Goat Award” will grow healthily and continue, and always serve financial development, reform and opening up, and the spread of excellent financial culture, continuously enhance brand communication, expand influence, enhance the right to speak, grasp the initiative, and tell stories with high-quality products The story of Chinese financial culture is getting better and better.

At the event site, 10 authors of the 11th “Golden Goat Award” award-winning books focused on “Wealth Accumulation and Distribution in Traditional China“, “Financial Asset Allocation of Chinese Residents”, “Financial Development, Entrepreneurship and RMB Internationalization” and “Commercial Banking”. Theoretical Thinking of Digital Transformation”, “The Significance of Finance to High-quality Development from a Historical Perspective”, “Research on the Reform Path of Macau’s Financial Law under the Modern Financial System”, “The Logical Hypothesis of National Governance of the Great Financial Divergence”, “Global Debt Crisis and Monetary Policy Responses” Thematic sharing on topics such as other aspects, wonderful words and unique ideas, put forward new ideas for promoting the vigorous development of financial culture, promoting the high-quality financial development of Guangzhou, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and even the whole country.

Since the establishment of the “Golden Goat Award” in 2013, it has always adhered to the strategic principles of perseverance, long-term contribution, and high-quality products. It has collected nearly 2,300 kinds (sets) of participating books, involving more than 100 publishing houses, and selected 107 kinds (sets), 135 excellent financial books, covering five categories including academic theoretical monographs, popular books, practical operations, education and training materials, dictionaries and reference books, etc. 157 award-winning authors are from scientific research institutions, universities, government departments and financial industries In-depth research and rich experience. The “Golden Goat Award” has been cultivated, operated, and explored for more than ten years. Expert judges and award-winning authors have been deeply involved in the financial industry. The evaluation system is professional and authoritative. It has built a strong financial expert resource pool and think tank for Guangzhou; it has carefully created a series of academic brand activities, It has effectively improved the financial academic background and academic atmosphere of Guangzhou; the academic quality, authority and influence have been continuously improved, and it has gradually become a nationally renowned financial cultural event.

Build Guangzhou financial expert resource pool and think tank.Expert judges and award-winning authors are deeply involved in the financial industry, and the evaluation system is professional and authoritative; actively promote the establishment of national high-end financial think tanks such as the Guangzhou Golden Goat Financial Research Institute and the Guangzhou Base of the National Finance and Development Laboratory; promote the innovation of “Golden Goat Award” production and research achievements Landed in Guangzhou, among which “Lingnan Financial History” is the academic basis for the preparation of the Lingnan Financial Museum, and a 160,000-character exhibition outline is completed based on this; On the basis of continuous exploration and practice, the pioneering series of teaching materials for the private financial field have provided important business training and study materials for the local financial supervision team.

Carefully create academic brand activities.In order to further expand the brand influence of the “Golden Goat Award”, on the basis of promoting the “Golden Goat Award” award-winning books, the “Golden Goat Award” exchange symposium, reading session, Golden Goat Financial Academic Summit, “Golden Goat Award” A series of academic brand activities such as the “Financial Academic Exchange Meeting” have invited nearly 70 “Golden Goat Award” expert judges, award-winning authors and industry representatives, and more than 400 guests to participate, to provide suggestions for regional or national financial development and innovation, and to effectively improve Guangzhou. Financial academic background and academic atmosphere.

Concentrate on building the brand power of the “Golden Goat Award”.Over the past 10 years, it has actively integrated mainstream financial media and self-media resources, and continuously enhanced the brand radiation of the “Golden Goat Award”. Among them, the 50 candidates for the 10th “Golden Goat Award” received more than 250,000 online votes and more than 630,000 visits, which is the most ever; combined with the study and education of party history, the launch of “Reading Financial History, Understanding Financial Affairs” was planned The theme series of book recommendations, the “Golden Goat Award” excellent book recommendation series and other tweets; every year, it also actively recommends award-winning books to government departments, industry associations, financial institutions, universities, publishing groups, think tanks, media and other units, and innovates “offline” +Online” publicity channels, and vigorously promote excellent financial books every year on major platforms and venues such as Beijing International Book Fair and Guangzhou Financial Fair, which are well received by all walks of life.

The “Golden Goat Award” for financial books encourages more scholars and experts to engage in financial academic research and creation by encouraging the creation and publication of excellent financial books, which plays an important role in promoting theoretical research in my country’s financial field and the development of advanced financial culture. Its role is to be the “leader” of the current domestic financial book selection activities. It gathers the power of financial culture, builds a solid foundation for financial culture, further promotes the vigorous development of China‘s financial culture, creates an excellent financial ecological environment, and comprehensively promotes Guangzhou to improve the modern financial environment. Serve the system, implement the deployment requirements of a culturally strong country, a culturally strong province, and a culturally strong city, and accelerate the development of China‘s financial industry in the new era to make new contributions.