dEUS and Avril Lavigne also at Rock Werchter 2024: organization adds 11 new names

Three days before the start of ticket sales, Rock Werchter is adding eleven new names to the 2024 bill. Including dEUS, Avril Lavigne and Yungblud will come to the festival park next year.

Rock Werchter has already announced three of the four headliners with Foo Fighters, Dua Lipa and Måneskin. The eleven new names fall one step below the main birds, but nevertheless aim broadly. On July 5, dEUS will come to Werchter for the first time since 2012 – not including TW Classic 2018. Tom Barman and co. will then play their eighth show at the festival. It will be their fourth visit for Róisín Murphy, Snow Patrol and Michael Kiwanuka, and Royal Blood will be visiting for the fifth time – they played twice in 2015, after Foo Fighters canceled.

Avril Lavigne and Yungblud provide the (pop) punk at this edition, just like Sum 41, which is on its farewell tour. The other names are Nothing But Thieves, Khruangbin and The Last Dinner Party. The line-up will be further expanded soon.

Tickets for Rock Werchter can be purchased from Friday, December 1 via ticketmaster.be. The festival will take place from July 4 to 7 next year.

