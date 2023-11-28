Failure in Google Drive is deleting files: what is happening and what to do with your documents – Apps – Technology

Google Drive Users Report Files Being Deleted Without Consent

Google Drive, the free cloud storage service offered by Google, has been widely successful since its launch. However, recently, the American company has discovered a flaw in its system that deletes files from users’ accounts without their consent and without prior notice.

A South Korean user named Yeonjoong wrote on Google’s help forum that his Drive had returned to the state of May 2023, meaning that everything he had saved or created since then was no longer there. Yeonjoong stated that he had contacted the Google team in South Korea but the recovery process they suggested did not yield any results, leading him to bring the issue to Google US.

In response, a Google representative publicly acknowledged the problem, stating that the user who reported the issue was not the only one affected by the error and that they are conducting investigations to resolve it.

Google advises its users not to try extreme solutions such as running the ‘Disconnect account’ option in the Drive desktop app or deleting the app’s data folder. Instead, it recommends making a copy of the application data folder on an external hard drive as a preventive measure until the problem is resolved to avoid losing important documents.

As of now, Google is actively working to solve the issue. In the meantime, users are encouraged to take the necessary preventative measures to safeguard their data.

