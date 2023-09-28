Home » Di Tella decided to end his management without holding the parade for Cipolletti’s anniversary
The next October 3 Cipolletti will celebrate its 120th anniversary, but there will be no parade. This was announced from the press area of ​​the Cipolletti municipality. They explained that due to the economic crisisMayor Claudio Di Tella decided to avoid expenses in setting up the parade.

From the municipality of Cipolletti reported that the suspension of the parade to celebrate the city’s 120th anniversary It is due to the economic crisis that crosses the country. The last parade in the city was held in 2019, due to the pandemic, during 2020 and 2021 it could not be done, however, activities were carried out by the Cipolletti foundation.

«This year the mayor Claudio Di Tella decided to suspend the parade for economic reasons. “He decided not to waste money setting up the parade,” they said from the municipality. At the moment The costs for organizing the parade are around eight million pesos, they reported.

They explained that to celebrate the anniversary The traditional event will be held in Rosauer Park, and during the month there will be activities in the city to commemorate the date. One of them will be the Book Fair at the Cipolletti Cultural Complex.

Faced with the increase in prices, inflation and the political context that the country is going through, the mayor of Cipolletti seeks to prioritize the city’s works and complete what can be done before ending the administration in December.


