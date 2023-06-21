DIA UNDERGROUND presents a limited-time theme installation “Underground City Summer Exodus Plan” | Hypebeast

Shanghai designer brand collection store DIA UNDERGROUND presents a limited-time themed installation “Underground City Summer Exodus Plan”, and invites curator Ryan Wong to plan a summer excursion to the underground city at the Inspiration Deck area in the center of the city. The concept theme of Xixingle “Floating Life Like a Dream” is intended to reflect the free and easy way of breaking away from daily reality and rigid thinking during the holidays. Combined with the DIA UNDERGROUND atrium space to create a surreal concept, a holiday moment rich in cultural heritage.

Spaaark interprets its “functional aesthetics” concept in the atrium space of DIA UNDERGROUND. It is a brand dedicated to breaking the traditional swimwear, creating swimwear, not just for swimming, but for outdoor people who like swimming, surfing, river tracing, paddle boarding, and water yoga. You can find the “Water Outfit” that suits you. The cutting-edge designer Terrence Zhou specially created a giant spider device. The series of products of his brand Bad Binch TONGTONG will also be displayed and sold simultaneously with the spider device. It is reported that this time-limited DIA UNDERGROUND theme installation will last until mid-August, and interested friends should not miss it.

