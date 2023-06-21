Home » He released the first Priscilla teaser with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi and it is a trend
He released the first Priscilla teaser with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi and it is a trend

Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, the first teaser trailer for Priscilla recently came to light, a film that will address the figure of Priscilla Presley and the lights and shadows of her relationship with Elvis.

Shortly after the material was released, the director’s name became a trend on Twitter, where users of the little bird’s social network expressed their anxiety about this premiere, which still does not have an official debut date in movie theaters.

Jacob Elordi, Cailee Spaeny are the actors who put themselves in the shoes of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, respectively. The script was based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir Elvis & Me.

Priscilla is currently 78 years old, having married the legendary musician in 1967 and separating in 1973. Together they had a daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away on January 12, 2023. She was 54 years old and suffered a heart attack while in hospital. his residence located in Calabasas.

