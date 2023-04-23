Dialogue between piano and woodwind Soloist Chamber Orchestra Concert Appears in “Meeting in Zhejiang Music”_Hangzhou Net

Dialogue between piano and woodwind Soloist Chamber Orchestra Concert Appears in “Meeting in Zheyin”

On the evening of April 21st, the weekend concert “Encounter in Zhejiang Music” came as scheduled. The performers of the Soloist Chamber Orchestra of Zhejiang Conservatory of Music used their solid foundation and exquisite skills to bring elegant art to audiences who love chamber music art. enjoy.

Zhejiang Yin Soloist Chamber Orchestra, with outstanding young teachers from the Orchestral Department as the backbone, actively explores the integration of Western orchestral music and Chinese music culture, and adheres to the construction standards of “high starting point construction, high-level openness, high-quality development, and high-effect presentation”. An elegant and characteristic chamber orchestra with exquisite performance skills, profound musical literacy and rich characteristic repertoires.

That night, Fu Zhenzhen, Zhai Xingxing, Li Jiayin, Yang Guang, Jixiang, Qiu Xiaoxiao, Qi Xiaoyi and other seven young performers from the Orchestral Department joined hands to perform Francis Poulenc’s “Piano and Woodwind Sextet” and Theodore Anton Brummer’s “Piano and Woodwind Sextet”, sometimes melodious, sometimes deep high-level performance formed a huge appeal and won warm applause from the audience. The whole concert was full of colorful orchestral colors, jumping notes, beautiful melodies, changeable tunes and diverse styles flowed quietly at the fingertips of the performers, allowing the audience to enter the palace of classical art without knowing it. French composer Francis Poulenc’s “Piano and Woodwind Sextet” is a great challenge for wind music. But the performance of the on-site performers was very good. The superimposition and cooperation of the piano and the woodwind made the music layer rich and diverse, and the colors were beautiful, which was impressive. Theodore Anton Brummer’s “Piano and Woodwind Sextet” is composed of themes, capriccios, madrigals, Slavonic dances, romances, and humorous pieces. Through the form of variation, the change of music style is achieved to produce a charming and dreamy playing effect. During the performance, the performers do not emphasize the arbitrary display of individual skills, but emphasize the tacit cooperation between the parts, focusing on the music itself and presenting the work with heart. This is the exquisiteness of the Zheyin Soloist Chamber Orchestra.

“Woodwind ensemble is the most difficult type of chamber music ensemble. It is the happiest thing to hear such romantic music on this beautiful night today.” The chamber music lovers at the scene said: “Since last year, I have been watching concerts through the online platform of Zheyin live broadcast. From online to offline, listening to music at close range can bring more spiritual enjoyment. The weekend concert of “Meet Zheyin” held by Zheyin filled the people The spiritual and cultural life, the high-level performances are really exciting!”

It is reported that since its establishment in November 2020, the Zheyin Soloist Chamber Orchestra has performed more than 20 performances in Sichuan, Tianjin, Harbin, Guangzhou and other places. The wonderful performances have won unanimous praise from local audiences. Next, the Zheyin Soloist Chamber Orchestra will continue to actively connect with well-known composers at home and abroad, carry out multi-level and in-depth exchanges and cooperation, continuously strengthen performance skills, improve tacit cooperation, enrich characteristic repertoire, integrate Chinese and Western music, and use unique The ingenious artistic expression deduces the beautiful Chinese color, making it a bright golden business card of the whole country and even the world.