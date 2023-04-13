He was seen arriving at the Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao López stadium, better known as the “Elephant Cemetery”, with enormous tranquility. Smiling and greeting everyone present in the changing rooms of the Colón de Santa Fe stadium.

Diego Valoyes was in the best of spirits because internally he knew that the opportunity he was waiting for will arrive on this date 11 of the 2023 Professional League.

It is that the coach of Matador, Javier Gandolfi, decided to make a change with respect to the team that comes from beating Barracas Central 3-0.

And this change responds to the growing level that Valoyes himself has been having, who by dint of his hierarchy and power got into a team that had an excellent performance last date.

In a run against Barracas where he had half a defense on, the Colombian winger showed that he is in enviable physical shape. And that makes him one of the most unbalanced players in Argentine soccer.

“I have a debt with you. Three or four markets ago you could have left. You deserve to go out, go to a good place. It’s nice to see you laugh and that you’re involved. You are going to continue giving us joy”, president Andrés Fassi told Valoyes himself in a face-to-face chat with the squad in March of this year.

The Colombian had been sought by several clubs, including River, but his pass did not end up being given. And he started from behind in this championship, where he still hasn’t scored goals.

Gandolfi decided to replace Francisco Pizzini so the 11 against Sabalero will be as follows: Guido Herrera; Gastón Benavidez, Matías Catalán, Lucas Suárez and Nicolás Pasquini; Alan Franco, Rodrigo Villagra, Ramón Sosa and Rodrigo Garro; Valoyes and Michael Santos.

“There is significant internal competition and it was shown that whoever plays is one hundred,” Gandolfi said some time ago.

The time has come for Valoyes in Talleres. It will be up to him to take advantage of it or not.

