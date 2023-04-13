Dmitri Kuleba also lamented that the West lacked a coherent strategy on the Black Sea, whereas Russia has always had one.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmitri Kuleba called for the black sea will be demilitarized and became in internal NATO waters.

“The time has come to turn the Black Sea into what the Baltic Sea has become: a NATO sea. […] We call for the demilitarization of the Black Sea so that law-abiding and peaceful countries can use the common sea for trade, travel and freedom of life without fear of Russian warships,” he told a security conference in the Black Sea held in Bucharest and broadcast by local media.

Kuleba also lamented that the West Lacked a coherent strategy over the Black Sea, while Russia has always had it. “At all times, Russia acted when the West hesitated,” she said.

In addition, it confirmed Kiev’s intention to establish control over Russia’s new regions: the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, and the provinces of Jershon and Zaporozhie.

“It will never be a NATO sea”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has responded to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, stating that the Black Sea would never be a NATO sea, reports Interfax.

“We have paid attention. The statement itself is based on two contradictions. NATO and demilitarization are mutually exclusive. The Black Sea will never be a NATO sea,” Peskov told reporters.

“It is a common sea for all the riparian countries. It should be a sea of ​​cooperation, interaction and security. It must be an indivisible security », she stressed.