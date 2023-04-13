Home Entertainment DIESEL x Durex 2023 Autumn/Winter Joint Capsule Collection Is Coming Soon
Italian brand DIESEL, which is also managed by Y/Project creative director Glenn Martens, has officially announced that the series will be released this month after debuting a joint capsule series with Durex, a well-known adult products brand, at Milan Fashion Week in February.

This cooperation focuses on the positive transmission of “sex”, and the design highlights the combination of the two brands’ logos, bringing T-shirts, trousers, hoodies, baseball caps and other items, among which “For The straight-leg jeans with the red lettering of “Sucsexful Living” are also available in two different denim styles, and the hat also made of denim fabric is also a style with both daily practicality and eye-catching highlights.

The above series are expected to be available on the DIESEL website and designated stores on April 27, with prices ranging from $95 to $225; as the series goes on sale, as part of the concept of sexual freedom and advocating safe sex, DIESEL stores around the world will also 300,000 boxes of co-branded condoms will be given away for free. Interested readers may wish to go to Durex official account to learn more.

