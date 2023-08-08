Director of Horror Classics ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection’, William Friedkin, Dies at 87

Director of “The Exorcist” and “The French Connection”, William Friedkin, Dies at 87

Los Angeles, CA – Renowned filmmaker William Friedkin, best known for directing the classic horror films “The Exorcist” and “The French Connection”, passed away today at the age of 87, as confirmed by his wife Sherry Lansing, reported THR. The news has sent shockwaves through the film industry, leaving many deeply saddened by the loss of a true cinematic genius.

Born in Chicago in 1935, Friedkin began his journey into the world of directing at the young age of 18. He started by working on live performances and documentaries, which ultimately paved the way for his successful directing career. One of his early documentaries, “The People vs. Paul Crump”, garnered critical acclaim and caught the attention of audiences, opening doors for opportunities in the film industry. This led to his directing of “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour”, the final episode of the iconic television series.

In 1967, Friedkin released his first feature film, “Good Times”, followed by other notable works such as “The Birthday Party” and “The Night They Raided Minsky’s”. However, it was his 1971 film, “The French Connection”, that brought him widespread recognition. The movie went on to win five Academy Awards, including “Best Picture” and “Best Director”. Friedkin’s next horror masterpiece, “The Exorcist”, released in 1973, was nominated for ten Academy Awards, solidifying his place in the history of the genre.

Friedkin’s unique style and exceptional storytelling ability made him one of the most influential directors of his time. His films pushed boundaries, challenged norms, and captivated audiences. With an impressive filmography that spanned over decades, Friedkin was able to leave an indelible mark on the world of cinema.

His wife, Sherry Lansing, expressed her grief at the loss of her beloved husband and the immense impact he had on the film industry. “William Friedkin was a true visionary. His films will continue to inspire and entertain audiences for generations to come,” she said in a statement.

Although Friedkin’s passing marks the end of an era, his final feature film, “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial”, will premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival, giving audiences one last opportunity to appreciate his talents and bid him a heartfelt farewell.

The film industry and fans around the world mourn the loss of a cinematic legend. William Friedkin’s impact on horror films, in particular, will forever be remembered and his legacy will continue to live on.

Rest in peace, William Friedkin.

