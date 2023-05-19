Disney cancels plans to move 2,000 employees to Florida

Walt Disney Co., embroiled in a high-profile feud with the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, canceled plans to move 2,000 California employees to a new corporate campus it was building in the state.

The company did not mention the dispute specifically in a memo sent Thursday to employees, deferring to saying conditions have changed since the move was announced nearly two years ago.

“Given the significant changes that have occurred since the announcement of this project, including new leadership and changing business conditions, we have decided not to proceed with construction on the campus,” said Parks Chief Josh D’Amaro, in the note to staff.

But the backdrop is the increasingly bitter fight with the Republican governor and presumptive 2024 presidential candidate. DeSantis signed a law that seized control of a board that oversees municipal services at Walt Disney World after the company publicly oppose a state law that limits the discussion of gender issues in public schools.

The company has since sued, and CEO Bob Iger has He accused the officials of being against business and freedom of expression.

Disney announced a new corporate campus in Lake Nona in July 2021, funded in part by a $578 million state tax break. Employees who have already moved will have the option to stay or return to California, the company said.