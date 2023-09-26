Diversity, La Stampa’s journalistic training courses begin

Per extensive journalism on issues of gender, LGBTQ+, disabilities, Afro-descendant people and non-conforming bodies, it is crucial listen to marginalized communities. Journalism faces a fundamental challenge ininform without discrimination on issues such as patriarchy, homobitransphobia, racism and ableism. To do this we invited experts, colleagues, to share their experiences and discuss the most widespread prejudicesas well as providing tools to avoid them in our work. As journalists we have an ethical and social responsibility to represent people fairly and respectfully. The use of appropriate words and tones not only contributes to credibility and authority of our category, but also strengthens the relationship of trust with the public. A responsible and aware attitude can lead to a greater understanding of problems and contribute to social and cultural progress of the country. For this reason, after having established the role of Diversity Editor The print offers free journalistic training courses, which allow you to obtain 6 ethical training credits thanks to the collaboration with theOrder of journaliststhe association Subalpine print and the association Giulia journalists. To register, you must log in to “Journalists training” platform of the Odg and select the course you are interested in. The courses take place in person in Turin.

FIRST MEETING

Tuesday 3 October 2023from 9.30 to 13.30, at the editorial office of La Stampa, via Ernesto Lugaro 15, Turin (6 ethical training credits)

Racism, ableism and homophobia in the media: how to inform without discrimination (click here to sign up)

Greetings from the management, to follow

Stefano Talliapresident of the Order of Journalists of Piedmont Silvia Garbarinosecretary of the Subalpine Press Association

Introduces and moderates

Pasquale QuarantaDiversity Editor La Stampa

Interventions

Disability: Valentina Tomirotti, freelance journalist, social media manager and activist, she is president of the «Pepitosa in carrozza» association and author of the book Another (d)year published by Mondadori; Racism: Adil Mauro, professional journalist, was born in Rome to an Italian father and a Somali mother. After graduating in DAMS at Roma Tre University, he collaborates as a freelancer for l’Espresso, Internazionale, Rolling Stones. Since February 2020, he has been curating the podcast Adil’s room, on current affairs and culture; Parenting: Micaela Ghisleni she is a PhD in philosophy and philosophical hermeneutics. You taught bioethics at the University of Medicine and Surgery of Turin and at the Polytechnic of Turin. She has been a member of the Arcobaleno Families Association since 2007, she is already part of the Board of Directors of NELFA (Network of European LGBTIQ* families Associations). He wrote, among other things, Rainbow generation (Einaudi). Adoptions: Suck Ferritti, president of CARE Coordination (coordination of adoptive and foster family associations); INAPP research technologist (National Institute for Public Policy Analysis); Female stereotypes: Mimma Calligaris (journalist and Italian representative of the International Federation of Journalists – IFJ)

SECOND MEETING

Wednesday 8 Novemberfrom 9.30 to 13.30, at the Polo Culturale Lombroso, via Lombroso 16 in Turin (4 training credits)

Ethnicity, disability, gender and lgbtq+ parenting: for inclusive and intersectional journalism (click here to subscribe)

Greetings from the management

Interventions

Disability: Marina Cuollo (digital creator, writer); Racism: Angelo Boccato (freelance journalist Dotz Media, Columbia Journalism Review); Ageism and intergenerational discrimination: Ella Marciello (author and communications director of La Svolta); Homobiphobia: Marco Giusta (Turin Pride); Transphobia: Alec Trenta (cartoonist); Parenting and adoptions: Alessia Crocini (Rainbow Families), Antonio Rotelli (legal lawyer and advocate of LGBTI+ rights cases); Female stereotypes: Jennifer Guerra (freelance journalist and writer), Ilaria Leccardi (journalist and publisher Capovolte).

THIRD MEETING

Monday 4 Decemberfrom 9.30 to 13.30, at the Polo Culturale Lombroso, via Lombroso 16 in Turin (4 training credits)

Neurodivergences, ageism, broad language and climate justice: the words to say it (click here to sign up)

Greetings from the management

Interventions

Neurodivergenze: Maura Gancitano (author, Tlon project); Disability: James Melius (activist and author); Toxic masculinity: Matteo Botto (researcher, Contronarrazioni project); Broad language: Vera Gheno (sociolinguist); Female stereotypes: Elena Miglietti (GiULia Journalists Piedmont, University of Turin); Climate justice: Nicolas Lozito (La Stampa journalist).

