Dolce & Gabbana 2023 Early Autumn Maiolica Fucsia Women's Collection
Dolce & Gabbana 2023 Early Autumn Maiolica Fucsia Women’s Collection

Dolce & Gabbana 2023 Early Autumn Maiolica Fucsia Women’s Collection

Dolce&Gabbana Dolce&Gabbana 2023 early autumn women’s Maiolica Fucsia series reinterprets the Maiolica ceramic glaze in a modern way. The classic design is enhanced with rich and passionate shining powder, showing the priceless heritage of southern Italy for a hundred years in the brand tone.

Sunshine Island has bred countless artistic inspirations, and the past style is also here. In this series, the iconic design elements are reused and reflected, and injected with a strong and unique Sicilian brand, condensing the essence of the brand. At the same time, Maiolica’s exquisite glaze patterns retain the most original style on various fabrics with hand-drawn natural brushstrokes, paying tribute to the excellent craftsmanship and unique artistic feelings of craftsmen and artists.

The main printing elements of this season are all derived from the most prestigious Mediterranean pottery. Through ingenious mix and match, the designer makes innovative ideas on materials, proportions and detail designs, and each new combination can collide with unexpected and unique styles. The rich pink color is like being in a magnificent garden in Sicily. In the contrast of light and dark, and the colors of different shades, the femininity and strength of women become more dazzling.

The brand designer uses pink as the base color of the series and Maiolica ceramic glaze printing as the main visual element, embarking on a journey of exploration of Italian charming art, fully appreciate the iconic dark outlines with ingenuity in the details, the reinterpretation of classic patterns and the craftsmanship The ingenuity of craftsmanship.

