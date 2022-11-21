This season, Dolce&Gabbana combines innovation with strong and unique Sicilian black, boldly injects avant-garde spirit, and maintains the traditional Italian aesthetics. It integrates new silhouettes and eye-catching brand Logos to create a unique new Black Sicily series. Fashion and practicality are balanced in Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion language.

This series of works uses basic jersey fabrics to renew bomber jackets, “denim” suits and tailored jackets. Black and white are blended with delicate fabrics. The crisp version is equipped with smooth lines, giving people a classic and cool temperament. At the same time, the design of the novel silhouette also shows its own sense of fashion and avant-garde, which is comfortable to wear and flexible and versatile.

As the iconic design element of the Dolce & Gabbana brand, the DG Logo has been shining brightly in the 2022 autumn and winter series. Various categories this season will use the DG cross logo as the main element, presenting the whole body printing logo or special 3D in a variety of different materials. The effect logo, whose subtle design strikes a balance between effortlessness and restraint, is paired with Sicilian black tones and structured fabrics for a sexy allure.

Perfect the logo series with special denim processing technology, launch the whole body DG logo printed denim clothing, and reshape the leather bomber jacket with innovative and environmentally friendly materials, the change of denim and structure, comfortable and dynamic fit, make this series full of Unlimited fun.

In addition to the DG Logo, the heart-shaped element is also widely used as another visual element of the Logo mania on the brand’s classic men’s single products, so that the classic black can be transformed into more diverse and innovative collocation methods.

Dolce & Gabbana’s classic men’s pieces are reinvented with new iconic pieces: similar, mesh, pockets and exaggerated silhouettes, which combine to create a new DG aesthetic.