Recently, in the latest issue of “Fifty Kilometers Peach Blossom Dock 2”, when asked “In love, your female (boy) friend borrows money from you, will you borrow it?” Xu Zhisheng said without hesitation, “borrow, there is no Conditions”, Dong Xuan then said “Love is not marriage, you have to distinguish this”, Song Dandan also echoed: “Too many people have been cheated in love”, Dong Xuan also said “There are cheaters in marriage. “.

Xu Zhisheng said that even if he was deceived because of sharing in love, he would recognize it, because at least he had enjoyed the process of giving and devoting for a while, which was very happy. Dong Xuan put forward a different point of view. She felt that first of all, this topic is different for boys and girls. If girls encounter such boys, they will turn around and leave. Wang Chuanjun said on the side: “I don’t believe Sister Xuan, I absolutely don’t believe it, you are not such a person.” As a mother, Dong Xuan said that she used to borrow, but now she will not, because after having children, she will think more about it. , I have someone I need to protect, so I won’t borrow it.

When Song Dandan mentioned that she gave him all the money when she married her husband, Dong Xuan also joked that Song Dandan was a love brain. It is not difficult to see that Dong Xuan, who has gone through a lot of ups and downs, has a much clearer attitude towards marriage and love.

Original title: Dong Xuan said that Song Dandan’s love brain bluntly said that love and marriage should be distinguished

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling