Recently, some gossip media have captured pictures of Jay Chou and Kun Ling visiting a luxury store together, and also revealed that after learning that he was being photographed, Jay Chou shouted at the paparazzi generously: “No need to secretly take pictures from now on, come in and pick a few you like, I’ll pay for it! “

Taiwanese media said that Jay Chou’s car was first found on the street that day. The Lamborghini Urus he was driving was a birthday present from Kunling, and the minimum price was 3 million. Jay Chou is well-known in the industry as a “car lover”, and Kunling sent the car to his liking. He often drives this car for travel.

The two arrived at a large shopping mall in Taiwan and went straight to the VIP room of the luxury store. Then Taiwan media photographed a number of clerks rushing in and out of the VIP room, and went to the warehouse to get other high-quality goods in stock, which is enough to show the purchases of the couple. ability. Jay Chou and Kun Ling stayed in the luxury store for two and a half hours before coming out, but they only took two small bags when they came out. According to Taiwan media reports, most of the two people saw new products in 2023, which should be specially customized, and it will take a while to deliver them to your door.

Previously, Jay Chou had stated on social platforms that he had successfully lost weight. Now it seems that he has indeed lost a lot of weight than before, probably because he is preparing for the concert in Singapore on the 17th and 18th of this month. Kunling’s figure is as good as ever, she doesn’t look like a mother of three at all, she is quite eye-catching in the crowd.

