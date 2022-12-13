The 2022 Chinese Table Tennis Club Super League ends

China News Service, Weihai, December 12th (Wang Jiaoni, Wang Xiaogen) On December 11th, the 2022 China Table Tennis Club Super League final was held at the Nanhai National Table Tennis Training Base in Weihai, Shandong. The Shandong Luneng Club defeated the Shenzhen University Club 3-2 and the Shanghai Real Estate Group Club 3-2 to win the women’s team championship and the men’s team championship of the Table Tennis Super League this season. Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha won the men’s and women’s MVPs respectively.

Since Shenzhen University and Shandong Luneng had a confrontation in the first stage, Shenzhen University won 3-0 at that time. The two teams met in the women’s team final, and it can be said that they are very familiar with each other. In the first set of doubles, Chen Meng/Sun Yizhen lost 0-3 to Chen Xingtong/Qian Tianyi, and Shandong Luneng scored the first point. In the second set, the two Olympic champions Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu met. In the match, Sun Yingsha’s offense was even sharper, 3 to 1, and Sun Yingsha equalized the score for Shenzhen University. In the third set, Chen Meng and Chen Xingtong fought fiercely. Chen Xingtong, who made more decisive shots, defeated Chen Meng 3-1, and Shandong Luneng led by a big score of 2-1. In the fourth set, Sun Yingsha played again and went straight to three games. Sun Yingsha defeated Qian Tianyi 3-0, Shenzhen University and Shandong Luneng tied 2-2. Entering the final set, Wang Manyu played against Sun Yizhen. In the end, the superior Wang Manyu sealed the victory 3-0. Shandong Luneng defeated Shenzhen University 3-2, won the women’s team championship in the Table Tennis Super League this season, and won the “Phoenix Cup”.

In the men’s team final, Yuan Licen/Ma Long defeated Xu Xin/Fan Zhendong 3:2 in the first doubles, Shandong Luneng scored the first point, followed by Xu Yingbin, who was greatly encouraged, defeated Zhou Kai 3:2, making another victory for Shandong Luneng. Take one point. The third set was the focus of the game, where Ma Long and Fan Zhendong met. After the start of the match, Ma Long took the lead with 11-8. In the following game, Fan Zhendong played the characteristics of strong stalemate ability and reversed Malone 3-1. Shanghai Real Estate chased the total score to 1-2. In the fourth set, Xu Xin faced Xu Yingbin. In the second game, when he was behind 8-10, Xu Xin gave it a go. He scored 4 points in a row and won 12-10, and finally tied the total score at 2. The final set was played between Yuan Licen and Zhou Kai. Yuan Licen was very aggressive at the beginning of the game, and his attack was very threatening. He won the first two games with 11-9 and 11-6. In the third game, Zhou Kai won the game 12-10. After the 1 tie in the fourth game, Yuan Licen actively attacked, scored consecutive points and took the lead, and finally won 3-1. Shandong Luneng narrowly defeated Shanghai Real Estate Group 3-2 and won the “Dragon” Cup of this season’s Table Tennis Super League.

It is reported that the China Table Tennis Club Super League is currently the most competitive table tennis professional league in the world. It brings together top domestic professional players, including Olympic champions, and has a high influence in the world table tennis. The Table Tennis Super League kicked off on December 3, with more than 80 athletes from 15 clubs participating.

Weihai Nanhai New District, where the competition is held, has previously held a series of high-standard and professional sports events such as the National Table Tennis Championships, the ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cups, the National Table Tennis Olympic Warm-up Match, and the Table Tennis Super League. City” city brand.