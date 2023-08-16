Inter, the new striker is Arnautovic

Marko Arnautovic back toInter thirteen years later. The Austrian was a meteor in Mourinho’s treble season, playing just three segments in Serie A. Now he’s back as savior of the homeland, after the Nerazzurri have seen all other goals fade. Marotta was therefore able to give the striker to Inzaghi before the start of Serie A.

Sensi away from Inter: 40%

The fate of Stephen Sensi remains uncertain, but the chances of it remaining at the Inter they become more concrete. This was confirmed by the player’s agent, Beppe Riso. In fact, the ex Monza convinced Inzaghi with a good pre-season and, in the end, he could be a reinforcement at home. Much will depend on Samardzic, on whom the wait continues, but Sensi is ready to take back Inter.

Run away from Inter: 20%

The chances that Joaquin Correa leave theInter they are less and less. The Argentine has no market, as reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport and he himself does not want to leave the club. Marotta would like a permanent sale to then hunt down another striker, but is asking for at least 15 million euros, an unrealistic amount at the moment. For this reason Correa’s farewell is unlikely.

Arnautovic all’Inter: 95%

Marko Arnautovic is the new strikerInter. According to reports from the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Austrian is returning to Milan for 8 million plus 2 in bonuses and will sign a two-year contract for 3.7 million a year. The now ex Bologna strongly wanted to return to Milan, once this hypothesis was proposed. Marotta, after having received so many no’s, has finally reached checkers. In the two seasons in Serie A with Bologna, Arnautovic scored 24 goals in 54 Serie A appearances. Now he is ready to duel with Thuram for the place alongside Lautaro.

All’Inter: 25%

With Arteta having officially stopped the sale of Tomiyasu and the difficulties to get to Chalobah, theInter would be thinking about Japhet Tanganga for defense. English is an old passion of Marotta and Tottenham is closed. According to the calciomercato.com portal, the nerazzurri are considering sinking for this profile and this week there could be the first offer.

Debast all’Inter: 15%

Zeno Debast, Anderlecht centre-back is another name that is being compared to Inter these days. The portal calciomercatoweb.it, states that the Nerazzurri would be working under the radar for the Belgian who has been following him for some time. Debast has a valuation of around 20 million. Could he be Marotta’s surprise hit?

David Luciani

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

