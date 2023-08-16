Seo Rosa hosts the ACEMDD Awards – MONDO MODA

A ACEMDD, Campinas Association of Decoration and Design Companies, brought together architects, interior designers and shopkeepers on the night of Monday, August 14th, at Seo Rosa Gramado. The proposal was to celebrate the work of these professionals, present the new board of directors of the entity and publicize the next destination of the ACEMDD Award Experience, which will be Israel.

The new board, made up of Luis Dal Molin, Tani Tjong and Denis Caramori and the Marketing committee with Mônica Seiffert, Denise Furcolin, Lucia Freitas and Susi Dal Molin, also delivered trophies to the professionals contemplated in the 2023 Prize Experience, held in Lestes European.

Founded 14 years ago, ACEMDD was born with the aim of strengthening the relationship between associated stores and professionals in the segment, stimulating new projects and businesses.

In addition to awarding prizes, the board believes it is important to promote new cultural experiences, architectural debates and knowledge, contributing to the construction of professionals’ repertoire and the maturation of the market.

Photos: Guilherme Gongra

Like this:

Like Loading…

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

