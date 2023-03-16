Home Entertainment Dr. Liu Yaren was arrested by the police for injecting himself with propofol for review. Previously, Liu Yaren’s body hair detected four kinds of drugs_Investigation_Ongoing_Because of suspicion
Original title: Dr. Liu Yaren was arrested by the police for injecting himself with propofol for review. Four drugs were detected in Liu Yaren’s body hair

Sohu Korean Entertainment News On March 16, according to Korean media reports, the doctor A who injected Yoo Ah In with propofol was arrested by the South Korean police for investigation because he injected himself with propofol. Previously, four drugs were detected in Liu Yaren’s body hair: propofol, marijuana, cocaine, and K powder. In the past two years, he has illegally injected propofol more than 100 times, including 73 injections in 2021.

According to an exclusive report by the Dong-A Ilbo, the doctor A who prescribed propofol to actor Yoo Ah-in, who was investigated by the police for taking 4 kinds of drugs including propofol, was arrested on the 16th for investigation on suspicion of injecting propofol.

The Seoul Central District Court will conduct an arrest review of Mr. A who was applied for an arrest warrant for allegedly violating the “Drug Control Act” at 3 pm on the 16th. A, who was arrested on the 13th for alleged self-injection of propofol, was investigated by the police for allegedly prescribing propofol to Yoo Ah In.

It is reported that the Drug Crime Investigation Team of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has confirmed that Mr. A prescribed propofol to Yoo Ah In, and is investigating whether the prescription is for medical purposes. It is reported that A, who runs a hospital in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, has a very close relationship with Yoo Ah-in.

The police are seizing and searching Yoo Ah In’s place of residence and related hospitals, and are analyzing the secured materials. After the analysis, Yoo Ah-in will be summoned immediately to investigate the drug purchase route and drug administration process.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety informed the police of the investigation results of Yoo Ah In’s overdose of propofol at the end of last year, and suspected that he used it frequently. On the 5th of last month, the police directly conducted an accompanying investigation on Yoo Ah-in, who had returned from the United States, at Incheon International Airport, executed a body search warrant, and collected evidence from his mobile phone.Return to Sohu to see more

