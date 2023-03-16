In today’s horoscope, Thursday 16 March 2023, the lucky sign is Taurus and the unlucky sign Libra. The break between Venus and Pluto is still strong, but so is the conjunction between the Sun and Neptune in Pisces. Big innovations and changes involve breaking something before.

Today’s horoscopeThursday 16 March 2023, and the sign-by-sign forecasts on love, work and luck: here’s what the stars have in store for us for this day.

The Sun is perfectly conjunct Neptune and Mercury (but the first conjunction is much more important), while Venus is perfectly square Pluto. It seems to indicate that nothing magical can be created without breaking a part of what is.

With the Moon in Capricorn for today, in a waning phase, the lucky sign is Taurus and the unfortunate sign Libra, even if it sees the light!

Today’s horoscope for Aries

We can declare without any doubt that you are the true sex symbol of the zodiac, thanks to Mars. You exude erotic energy from every pore, which you can use as a super power to conquer any possible prey, or as Alberto Tomba did in the ski races of the nineties, to intimidate his opponents. You are truly invincible in all fields.

Amore: You are a true master of Kamasutra.

Work: you can always count on lucky breaks.

Salute: you are as strong and good as Superman.

Tip of the day: go to the cinema to see John Wick 4.

Vote 8 –

Today’s horoscope for Taurus

Your rational abilities are super-enhanced by Mercury in favor. Exactly like those of Jenna Ortega who recently confided that she had put her hand to the plot of the famous series Wednesday, also challenging the legendary Tim Barton, to ensure a logical sense to the story. You also correct the professor without scruples.

Amore: passion tastes like a midnight sandwich: delicious.

Work: you are more devoted to the work of Stakanov.

Salute: With determination alone you can break the weightlifting record.

Tip of the day: Snail slime serums are back in vogue, to be tried immediately.

Vote 7 and a half

Today’s horoscope for Gemini

You are incurable Kings of the party, and fantastic dancers, just like Ilary Blasi unleashed at little Isabel’s party. Mars in your sign gives you the infinite strength of nuclear fusion, which allows you to be real parsley at 24-hour parties and events.

Amore your kisses are full of burning passion.

Work: your mood is like that of a summer cicada.

Salute: you only train in two-on-one games with your partner.

Tip of the day: you are so beautiful that you can afford the suit with shorts, the must have of the season.

Vote 6

Today’s horoscope for Cancer

Do you like the topics of a true intellectualoid, such as David Bowie’s show ‘Lazarus’, which Manuel Agnelli will bring to the Bonci theater in Cesena. Since you have Mercury in your favor, you only enjoy logic games, very busy reading, math treatises and arthouse cinema.

Amore: you are allergic like pollen in Spring.

Work: you are at full speed and perfectly following your roadmap.

Salute: Get your ballet shoes ready, because you’ll finally be able to let loose soon.

Tip of the day: try the realistic Bold Glamor filter that is so popular on Tik Tok.

Vote 7 –

Today’s horoscope for Leo

You feel that this is the right time to deserve a party with Saturn, who has finally moved out of opposition. Pretend to be celebrated as a surprise, like James Martin at the Oscar ceremony. You are so adored by everyone that you won’t have to wait long.

Amore: you are a true expert on the subject.

Work: You are everyone’s adored colleague in the office.

Salute: You’re hotter than Chris Hemsworth.

Tip of the day: give yourself a weekend on the snow in Cervinia.

Vote 7 +

Today’s horoscope for Virgo

Your comments are decidedly biting with Saturn against you, and not even today’s favorable Moon can soften you. You can go wild like a perfect schoolteacher, with acid observations like lemon juice, while you look at the photo of Chiara Ferragni showing an irreverent look, total lingerie, on the streets of Milan. You would make everyone wear a black apron and a white collar.

Amore: your little heart begins to smell the scent of Spring.

Work: Inaccuracies always give you hives.

Salute: You can train your patience by driving at rush hour.

Tip of the day: for your new hairstyle rely on professionals instead of bleaching your hair at home.

Vote 5 +

Today’s horoscope for Libra

Surely you are very intrigued by the good feelings that inspire Lady Gaga to rescue a photographer in trouble, while walking the white carpet at the Academy Awards. Venus is still in opposition, and today that you have a crooked Moon, you have no intention of being a good girl, but believe it or not, the trend is about to change.

Amore Are you still on a sugar-free diet?

Work you are upright and uncooperative with everyone, better not to ask you any favors.

Salute: show off your sculpted abs ready for the summer.

Tip of the day: buy a black leather fashion bra.

Vote 6 +

Today’s horoscope for Scorpio

Your ideas are always brilliant, thanks to Mercury in favor. I am sure, indeed very certain, that with your decidedly ironic verve, English style, you could be the true creator of the new ‘dark’ version of Lol, which the cousins ​​across the Alps are testing, where they are frightened and cannot emit any cry of terror. Real?

Amore: behind the bedroom door unleash all your sweetness.

Work: you frequent only the private salons of the financial gotah.

Salute: you have the serenity of someone who knows they can get everything out of life.

Tip of the day: write a book of jokes and coldness.

Vote 7 and a half

Today’s horoscope for Sagittarius

You are not at all surprised by the news that lifeguards are in high demand for next summer. In fact, you who have Mars against you, very little energy and little attention due to Mercury, you are sure that it is a truly impossible job for you. At most, you settle down on the sun lounger, in the shade of an umbrella, with a cocktail in hand.

Amore: you are more maudlin than a neo-melodic singer.

Work: for you it is a real grind.

Salute: you are perfect even without any attendance at the gym.

Tip of the day: discover all the super powers of spirulina.

Vote 6

Today’s horoscope for Capricorn

Your great leadership skills return, thanks to Saturn and Mercury in favor. You feel like super Samantha Cristoforetti on stage, in front of hundreds of students for her space lessons. You feel on top again.

Amore: underneath you are a real softie.

Work: your business skills are at their best.

Salute: Your synapses are faster than a quantum computer.

Tip of the day: do brow lamination.

Vote 7 +

Today’s horoscope for Aquarius

I’m sure you greatly appreciated Rihanna’s looks at the Oscars, who totally revolutionized the way pregnant women dress, highlighting the belly and enhancing sex appeal. You who know about beauty, with Venus in favor give her a top ten and praise.

Amore it’s like a delicious snack, you can never say no.

Work you are like a fair but very generous judge.

Salute with your charm you radiate the whole room like strobe lights in a disco.

Tip of the day: organize an outing with the muscle bicycle.

Vote 8 +

Today’s horoscope for Pisces

You are capable of planning tours like a top travel agency, with Mercury in your sign giving you great precision and love for detail. In fact, it could have been you who organized Cesare Cremonini’s entire road trip from Miami to Alaska. Cultivate your desire for travel that you thought you had lost.

Amore: you like to gloat in emotions.

Work you like to have everything under control.

Salute: you train with riddles and crossword puzzles.

Tip of the day: buy the fashion Friulian shoes for spring.

Vote 7 and a half