The Game of Thrones prequel series, House of Dragons, will send audiences back to Westeros on August 21 to witness the story of House Targaryen. The trailer for the fantasy drama already previewed dragons, thrones, and tension, but now everyone has something new to feel. Obviously, “Dragon Family” is not incomparable with another HBO drama “Battle of Succession”.

When asked by SFX Magazine in a Q&A published on Tuesday whether “Dragon Family” fans should expect “Dragon Succession,” Ryan Condal, the show’s co-producer, replied: “I think it’s actually a very Good metaphor.” Succession is a dark comedy about various power struggles involving three siblings and their aging father, the CEO of a media conglomerate. The show’s third season earned the highest number of 2022 Emmy nominations.

Condal, who is also a co-creator of USA Network’s sci-fi series “The Colony,” told SFX that HOTD’s writers took inspiration from “Succession” and Netflix’s historical drama “The Crown.” “The ones we reference the most in the (writers’) room are The Crown and Succession, just as tonal analogs, as shows that we writers really enjoy and immerse in.”

A historical comparison explains the difference between the prequels and the original. Condal compared Game of Thrones to a real-life 15th-century War of the Roses because it’s about rival dynasties clashing over the throne. The prequel series, on the other hand, is about House Targaryens, a tragic tale of a civil war that takes place in a single family.

That “makes it more engrossing and more tragic,” Condal said, “because you see blood-related people turning against each other and going to war.”

The Dragon Family is based on the novel Fire and Blood by George RR Martin and stars Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans . The first season will have 10 episodes. Miguel Sapochnik, who most recently directed the 2021 apocalyptic film “Finch,” is also an executive producer on the show.