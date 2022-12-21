Home Entertainment “Dragon Restoration Among People!Takeda Kanyanagi’s actor Takeuchi Riki’s interview video released- DoNews Game
Qin Zeyu2022-12-21 16:26:42

Sega Co., Ltd. announced that the PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PC (Steam) platform game “Dragon Restoration” is expected to be released on February 22, 2023 (Wednesday). ! Pole”, released the interview video of Mr. Takeuchi Riki, the captain of the fifth team of the Shinsengumi Kanryasai Takeda.

＜Interview video of Mr. Riki Takeuchi is now available＞

picture.png

In the interview, Mr. Takeuchi talked and laughed about his reappearance in the “Dragon Among Men” series after eight years, and his feelings about playing the unique role of Takeda. You can feel Mr. Takeuchi’s unique humor in every part of the interview, so don’t miss it.

picture.png

picture.png

“Dragon Restoration Among People!”Extremely” Sincere Discussion with Takeuchi

https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1m14y1A7E5/

Kanryasai Takeda played by Mr. Riki Takeuchi

Captain of the fifth team of the Shinsengumi

Takeda Kanyanagi (voiced by Takeuchi Riki)

picture.png

He is proficient in the art of war of the Gwangju style, and is good at leading his subordinates in group operations. Therefore, it is rare to charge forward alone, but it is said to have superb swordsmanship.

It is rumored that the members of the fifth team often spend time alone with Takeda in the name of “training”, but none of the members of the fifth team opened their mouths about what kind of training they had.

picture.png

