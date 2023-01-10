Home Entertainment Dream linkage! JJ Lin Appears at BLACKPINK Concert Showcases LISA Stage
Dream linkage! JJ Lin Appears at BLACKPINK Concert Showcases LISA Stage

Dream linkage! JJ Lin Appears at BLACKPINK Concert Showcases LISA Stage

Dream linkage! JJ Lin appeared at the BLACKPINK concert to show off the stage of LISA

　　Netease Entertainment reported on January 9 On January 9th, JJ Lin updated the video on his personal social platform. In the video, JJ Lin went to BLACKPINK’s Thailand concert, wearing the official hoodie of BLACKPINK World Tour, and also shot Lisa’s solo stage alone.

It is understood that Lin Junjie also likes Lisa in private, and netizens commented: “What kind of dream linkage is this!”, “Lin Junjie often likes Lisa”, “Both birthdays are 327”.

Lin Junjie was born in Singapore on March 27, 1981. His ancestral home is Tong’an District, Xiamen City, Fujian Province, China. He is a male Chinese pop singer, musician, and fashion brand manager. Lisa, born in Thailand on March 27, 1997, is a Thai pop singer and dancer who developed in South Korea, and a member of the female singing group BLACKPINK.

