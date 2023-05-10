Dry – Serpent Moon – Album Review

Dry – Serpent Moon

Origin: USA / Santa Fe

Release: 05.05.2023

Label: Eisenwald Records

Duration: 40:15

Genre: Black Metal

Growing up in the barren desert landscape of the American Southwest, in Santa Fe to be exact, now takes Wolves in the Throne Room Live-Gitarrist Galen Baudhuin this as an opportunity to musically implement the endless expanses of the desert.

For this he stamps a one-man project drytranslated from Latin [:trocken], from the sandy soil of Nevada and shows us its terrain in sound and tone. We should remember this name.

Was Galen single-handedly from the hip is really impressive. All the material up Serpent Moon sounds like a lot of work and passion to me. The live collaboration with the Beaver brothers also rubs off a bit, meaning the project follows Cascadian Black Metal in terms of atmosphere. However, the wide sound cosmos is created here by the playful and at the same time raw guitar riffs. Already the opener dry convinces with its shimmering guitar sounds and a gripping melody. I’m also surprised by the excellent drum sound. All traits that make a good desert dweller musician.

Talent from the Wasteland

The raw and earthy sound of the album extends throughout all songs, inviting all old-school fanatics to open their dirty ears and listen in. I would have wished for the singing, or the screams, to be even more in the foreground.

These go under a bit in the strong instrumental storm. Especially the two most intense numbers Spectre of Despair and the Exalted Skullsplitter Bearer of Silence, HERE can you listen to the track, more expressive vocals would be even better and more penetrating.

dry is another black metal project that stands out for its inventiveness rather than sounding like the old heroes. True to the motto: reference is ok, independence is more important.

Conclusion

Serpent Moon is a great black metal album for a leisurely walk in the Nevada desert. Galen alias dry creates a stylish mix of atmospheric and old-school Black Metal and makes a promising debut. 8,5 / 10

Line Up

Galen Baudhuin – All Instruments

Tracklist

01. Dry

02. Serpent Moon

03. Spectre of Despair

04. Bearer of Silence

05. Reptilian Sleep

06. The Infinite Corridor

Links

Bandcamp Dry



