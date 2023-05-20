Dua Lipa makes her first public appearance on the red carpet with her partner (photos)

Dua Lipa (27) and Romain Gavras (41) caused a sensation this Friday on the red carpet of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival when they officially introduced themselves as a couple.

The duo was the center of attention of all the paparazzi when they arrived to participate in the screening of Omar The Strawberry (The King of Algiers) that took place at the Palais des Festivals on Friday, May 19.

Dua and Romain were first romantically linked earlier this year after being spotted together at two parties holding hands, but this was their first official appearance at an event.

Gavras is a filmmaker, son of the famous film director Costa-Gavras and, in the media, he was known for being the boyfriend of the British singer, Rita Ora.

“Last night in Cannes with my heart,” the singer wrote in French on her Instagram account where she shared a series of photos that recorded this moment as a couple.

