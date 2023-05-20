Which bikini for small breasts? These models look advantageous!

Finding the perfect bikini is a big challenge for every woman. In today’s post we will explain how you can find a nice bikini for small breasts and what you should pay attention to when buying one.

Which bikini for small breasts? Tips for each character

In principle, many models suit slim women with small breasts quite well. This is because the majority of tops have a certain push-up effect. You don’t have to follow the trends either, because luckily there are always classic key pieces that conjure up a beautiful décolleté. We explain which models look particularly good on women with small breasts.

Triangle top for small bust

Triangle tops with colorful prints look particularly good on women with small breasts. The light colors visually increase the bust size. The combination of a wide underbust band and lined cups ensures optimum comfort and conjures up an extra cup size. These models stand up well and are reliable – they won’t slip while swimming.

Bralette tops conjure up a beautiful décolleté

Bralette bikinis are particularly good for women with a small bust size. Another advantage is that they look sporty and elegant and you can wear them with both high-waisted bikini bottoms and cut-out models. So that the design comes into its own, opt for two-piece suits in solid colors. A nice side effect: the cups provide extra support. So nothing stands in the way of volleyball games on the beach.

Ideal bikini top for small breasts: bandeau

Bandeau tops also have a special charm and look great on women with small breasts. Strappy details and ruffled sections at the front combined with soft pads optically enlarge and draw attention away from any problem areas such as hips or stomach. So every woman can show a little more skin and look stylish at the same time. A bandeau top is great for “hiding” under a dress in the evening.

Great push up bikini for small breasts

Models with a push-up effect have been successful in recent years. They emphasize the bust and conjure up two cup sizes more thanks to cleverly hidden padding. In terms of comfort, they are in no way inferior to classic models. Push-up bikinis with a wrap look look particularly good. Thanks to adjustable straps, every woman can adapt the top to her own figure. Pants with a high waistband conceal the stomach and ensure a slim silhouette.

Cut-out tops optically enlarge

Models with cut-out parties look especially advantageous on women with small breasts. All the better if these are decorated with ruffles, ribbons and other decorative details. This ensures a romantic, playful look that makes men’s hearts beat faster.

Bikinis for small breasts that also cover up problem areas like stomach and hips

No matter how much dieting you follow and how often you go to the gym, we all have little flaws that we would like to hide on the beach. Don’t panic – just accentuate the breasts with a ruffled top and camouflage the stomach with high-waisted bikini bottoms. Models with asymmetrical tops also provide more fullness thanks to integrated padding in the cups. Et voilà: a nice duo for the next walk on the beach.

Models for small breasts and wide hips

With wide hips and small breasts, the right combination is important. A top with a V-neckline and additional ruffles directs the gaze upwards and optically enlarges. Bikini bottoms with high legs stretch and conjure up a slim silhouette. Color is allowed, what you like. However, models in solid colors or with subtle, small prints look best. Dark colors traditionally cheat a few pounds away from the waist area. However, it doesn’t have to be black or dark blue – a green or purple nuance that flatters the skin color looks much better.

Bikini for small chest and big belly

High-waisted bikinis almost always look good – regardless of whether you have wide or narrow hips. The bikini bottoms with a high waistband can also hide belly fat and optically emphasize the waist.